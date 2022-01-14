LLumar Racing Reveals Chase Elliott’s 2022 Scheme

One of Chase Elliott‘s primary partners has provided a glimpse at the future. LLumar Window Film has shown the scheme that he will use for two races during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

LLumar Racing unveiled the new scheme on Thursday, January 13 with a special announcement video. The clip showed Elliott zipping up his LLumar Racing firesuit before providing quick looks at the various angles of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

The Next Gen scheme features the same colors overall, but there will be some noticeable differences for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Most notable is that the simple LLumar text on the rear finder has now become a massive LLumar Window Film logo that sits behind the door number. Additionally, associate sponsor logos for Hooters and A Shoc Energy now sit at the front of the door underneath the Cup Series logo.

Elliott Will Use the LLumar Scheme for 2 Races

The 2021 season only featured the LLumar scheme during one race. Elliott used the multi-colored design for the first-ever Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas on May 23. He won the rain-shortened event and secured his spot in the 16-driver playoff field.

Elliott will now use the updated LLumar scheme for two separate races. He will represent the brand during the return trip to COTA on March 27. Elliott will then join forces with the company once again for the April 9 race at Martinsville Speedway.

The return trip to COTA will provide Elliott with the opportunity to move up the record books. He currently sits third on the list of all-time road course wins with seven trips to Victory Lane behind two Hall of Famers. Tony Stewart has eight road course wins while Jeff Gordon holds the all-time record with nine wins.

Elliott will have six total opportunities to top both Stewart and Gordon. The first road course race on the Cup Series schedule is COTA, followed by Sonoma Raceway (June 12), Road America (July 3), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 31), Watkins Glen International (August 21), and the Charlotte Roval (October 9).

Elliott Has Shown off 2 Primary Schemes for 2022

The LLumar Window Film scheme is the second announcement focusing on the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet Camaro. NAPA Auto Parts also revealed the scheme that Elliott will use for the majority of races in 2022.

The anchor partner tweeted out a video on January 9 that showed off the variety of schemes used by Elliott during his Xfinity Series and Cup Series career. The clip then ended with the updated design that will become a prominent part of the 2022 season.

The scheme bears several similarities to the design used in past seasons, but there is one significant change. There is now a massive NAPA logo on the doors as part of NASCAR’s decision to move the numbers forward for the 2022 season and beyond.

Elliott has two schemes out in the open, but there will be more announcements in the future. Hooters Racing has already announced that it will return to the No. 9 for three more races in 2022 as part of a multi-year extension with Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports.

