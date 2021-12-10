Chevrolet Announces Partnership With Rev Racing

Some rising stars in NASCAR now have more support from a championship-winning OEM. Chevrolet has announced a partnership with Rev Racing and expanded support for the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program, which develops female and ethnically diverse drivers along with pit crew members.

Rev Racing announced the news on Thursday, December 9, with a press release. The competition arm of the Drive for Diversity program revealed that this partnership with Chevrolet is for multiple years and includes engineering and marketing support. Rev Racing will also have the opportunity to utilize a new resource in the General Motors Charlotte Technical Center.

Thank you @TeamChevy for starting this relationship with us at @revracin! @Nicksanchez080 + I are extremely thankful and will utilize every resource available to us to compete for next year’s @ARCA_Racing driver championship, + to secure @maxsiegelinc’s first owner championship! pic.twitter.com/JTnWkUsu0H — Rajah Caruth (@rajahcaruth_) December 9, 2021

“Through the years we have continued to feel really proud of the driver alumni and pit crew graduates who have come through our program,” said Max Siegel, co-owner of Rev Racing. “These individuals are great examples of our mission in action and our goals being met. Chevrolet is a strategic partner and supporter of Rev Racing. They are in alignment with our mission of providing opportunities and developing these young drivers to the next level. I could not be more thrilled to see the heightened level of impact we can create together.”

Chevrolet’s New Partnership Affects 2 Particular Drivers

According to the announcement press release, Chevrolet will also partner in the development of drivers Rajah Caruth and Nick Sanchez. Both are members of the Drive for Diversity program, and they will compete full-time in the ARCA Menards Series schedule in 2022.

Caruth is currently in his fourth season with the Drive for Diversity program, and he will take part in an expanded schedule while working in partnership with Chevrolet. He will pursue an ARCA Menards Series championship, but he will also make a limited number of NASCAR Xfinity Series starts with Alpha Prime Racing. He will join other drivers in Ryan Ellis, Tommy Joe Martins, and Andy Lally among others.

Sanchez, on the other hand, ended the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season third in points after winning his first career race and posting 13 top-10 finishes and nine top-fives. He will run full-time in the ARCA Menards Series, and he will also make his Xfinity Series debut with BJ McLeod Motorsports while running “several races.”

Rev Racing & NASCAR First Partnered in 2009

This deal with Chevrolet is an example of the continued growth of the developmental program. Rev Racing and NASCAR first joined forces in 2009 with an agreement focusing on the Drive for Diversity program.

Some of the biggest names in NASCAR spent time in the Drive for Diversity program. This list includes Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, and Bubba Wallace among others. Additionally, more than 50 members of the pit crew development program now work in NASCAR.

“This new partnership aligns with NASCAR President Steve Phelps’ vision to create a more diverse and inclusive sport and our partners are committed to helping us enact positive change,” said Brandon Thompson, Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion, NASCAR, in the press release. “For many years, Chevrolet and Rev Racing have been on the forefront of driving meaningful progress, and their partnership will only strengthen efforts to identify and develop diverse competitors through our developmental series via the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program.”

