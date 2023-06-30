Top Drivers Spread NASCAR Word Around Chicago

NASCAR takes on the city of Chicago for the first time on July 1-2, and the drivers from the Xfinity Series and Cup Series are going out of their way to set the stage.

There have been several pre-race events that have helped drivers connect with new and existing NASCAR fans alike. Bubba Wallace‘s Block Party was a prominent example as he spent time with fans. Those in attendance also received vouchers for general admission tickets to the historic Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 2.

The 23XI Racing driver was not done. He and teammate Tyler Reddick headed to McDonald’s on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive the following day, where they spent time with more than 100 youths from the local community. Wallace also jumped behind the counter to help take orders and serve food.

Thank you to the @Cubs and their fans for a warm welcome to the legendary Wrigley Field!! @BubbaWallace threw me a strike with @KurtBusch as the umpire!! #TylerReddick #Baseball #Cubs pic.twitter.com/S6ihIakKBd — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) June 30, 2023

23XI Racing took on another event on Friday, June 30. Reddick, Wallace, and Kurt Busch headed to Wrigley Field for a Cubs game. Wallace threw out the first pitch while Busch and Reddick led the crowd in singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” The Cubs then beat the Guardians 10-1.

3 Other NASCAR Drivers Took on Wrigley Field

The June 30 afternoon at Wrigley Field was 23XI Racing Day. It was also the second consecutive event that featured some prominent NASCAR drivers on the field and in the booth.

On Thursday, June 29, three other drivers took part in a time-honored tradition. John Hunter Nemechek, Harrison Burton, and Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were on hand at the historic venue as part of the NASCAR/MLB crossover.

🎶 Take us out to the race track 🎶 pic.twitter.com/nWX1KxufCK — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 30, 2023

Nemechek was the one that threw out the first pitch before the Cubs lost 3-1 to the Phillies. He then joined Burton and Stenhouse in the booth so that they could sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch.

Of course, the crossover events at McDonald’s and Wrigley Field were only three examples of the events taking place. The prominent drivers in each series also spent time doing meet-and-greets with fans and signing autographs at locations affiliated with their respective sponsors.

Pit Crews Did Their Own Form of NASCAR Education

Update: Some of our guys and some @LegacyMotorclub guys are helping fix it up! https://t.co/y9nMmfLi5P pic.twitter.com/2JhljUvKpv — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) June 30, 2023

The drivers weren’t the only ones bringing NASCAR to the residents of Chicago. Members of two pit crews also did so under unexpected circumstances.

A rear-end collision occurred on Lake Shore Drive on June 30 as a Hyundai Ioniq hit a Jeep right next to where team haulers sat. This was not an ideal situation, but crew members from Kaulig Racing and Legacy Motor Club stepped in to help get the Hyundai back on the road.

Kaulig Racing’s hauler driver told NASCAR Media that the right side of the bumper was hanging off of the Hyundai while the left side was torn up. This left the bumper sitting on the ground, which kept the driver from moving.

In order to address the situation, crew members from the two teams unhooked the wiring harness. They then used a screwdriver to remove the bumper so that it could go in the back of the Hyundai instead of dragging on the ground.