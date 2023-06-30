Christopher Bell Aims for Win, $1 Million Donation

When Christopher Bell takes on the streets of Chicago for NASCAR‘s inaugural street race weekend, he will have added motivation. A win will lead to a $1 million donation for children in need.

Craftsman will use the Racing for a Miracle program to provide crucial support for the Ace Hardware Foundation and the Children’s Miracle Network by extension. The tool manufacturer has already pledged to donate $100,000, but it will add an additional $1 million if Bell wins on July 2.

This money will go directly to the Children’s Miracle Network and the 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the United States and Canada.

💫 SPECIAL SCHEME 💫 Introducing the awesome @craftsman Racing for a Miracle scheme that @CBellRacing will be running this weekend 🤩 If Christopher wins, CRAFTSMAN has pledged to donate $1 million to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through the @AceHardware Foundation!… pic.twitter.com/PTu6q0M9ug — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) June 29, 2023

Bell will have Craftsman as the primary partner on the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota as the tool manufacturer continues its support. However, his black-and-red scheme will have special designs courtesy of 10 children, who will be junior crew members for the weekend.

“We’re so appreciative of the longtime partnership with Stanley Black & Decker and the Ace Hardware Foundation to change kids’ health,” said Teri Nestel, President and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“Children’s hospitals rely on donations to provide vital medical care, research, and support to countless children and their families. Racing for a Miracle not only brings awareness to our common cause but makes a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

Bell Highlighted Racing for a Miracle in Past Seasons

The 2023 season only continues Bell’s partnership with Craftsman, the Ace Hardware Foundation, and the Racing for a Miracle program. He has used special schemes in past seasons while bringing attention to his program.

The 2021 season was Bell’s first in this program. He headed to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400, and he unveiled a special outer space-themed scheme designed by our CMN kids from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — Parker, Ella, John, and Elijah.

Bell continued working with the Racing for a Miracle program during the 2022 season. He used a special scheme at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course after spending time at Riley Children’s Hospital.

The 2022 scheme featured pixel art of Donovan, Callista, Jha’Vion, and Pablo — four children who served as honorary crew members for the race weekend in Indiana.

“It’s really special to be a part of the Racing for a Miracle program with Craftsman and Ace, together they’ve raised a lot of money over the years for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and hopefully we can add a million dollars to that total with a win at Chicago,” Bell said in a press release.

“Our No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD looks awesome for the inaugural Chicago Street Race and I am pumped to have lucky stars riding on board with me. I hope I can bring home a win for our ‘Stars of the Race.’”

Bell Has Delivered Solid Performances With CMN

The Oklahoma native has made two starts in support of Children’s Miracle Network, and he has delivered solid performances overall in the midst of winning seasons.

Bell finished eighth at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2021 and then he finished 12th in a wild Indianapolis Motor Speedway race after winning Stage 2.

The Chicago Street Race presents a new challenge for Bell. He will have to take on a course with which he has no experience, and he will have to avoid incidents in the tight confines.

If Bell can keep the No. 20 Toyota Camry clean, he should have an opportunity to deliver a solid finish for Craftsman and the Children’s Miracle Network. He has captured two wins on road courses, and he has performed consistently. The Toyota entries have also been far better in road course events in 2023 than they were in 2022.