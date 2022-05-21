Christopher Bell Partners With Texas Motor Speedway for New Venture

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell is helping younger drivers compete and foster their love of racing. The driver of the No. 20 in the Cup Series has partnered with Texas Motor Speedway to bring Micro Sprint races to Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway.

Bell and Texas Motor Speedway executives announced the news on May 21. They revealed that Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway, a 1/5-mile asphalt oval, will undergo a major renovation to become a dirt track for the Micro Sprint races. The track will then host a special event, C. Bell’s Micro Mania, on September 21-24.

“We’ve always had a great relationship with Christopher, and he approached us with this intriguing concept for Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway,” Texas Motor Speedway Vice President of Operations & Events Kenton Nelson said in a press release.

“His extensive knowledge of the sport will be extremely beneficial to us in the renovation of the track as well as getting connected with the Micro Sprint car community. In addition to the Micro Sprint race, Christopher also discussed that with all the drivers with kids starting their racing careers that Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway could also serve as a great on-property opportunity to compete when their Dads come to town to race.”

Renovations Will Begin After the All-Star Race

Texas Motor Speedway officials have the goal of completing the renovations in time for NASCAR’s return in late September as the drivers battle to remain alive in the playoffs. In order to complete this goal, the work will begin after the All-Star Race on May 22.

The crews will start by removing the asphalt in preparation for the conversion to a dirt track. They will also work on several additions and upgrades. The list includes a scoreboard, PA system, frontstretch wall/catch fence, caution light system, a Lil’ Hoss screen, pit area amenities, and a 3,500-seat temporary grandstand.

“From the first time I saw Lil’ Texas I couldn’t stop thinking about how cool it would be to have a Micro Sprint race there,” Bell added in the press release. “I’m super excited about seeing it actually happen and can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Another Joe Gibbs Racing Driver Has Plans To Compete

One reason for the renovations is that the future NASCAR drivers could have an opportunity to compete during family trips. There are several kids that compete on dirt tracks around the country, including the son of a two-time Cup Series champion.

Kyle Busch has made it clear that he’s interested in the renovations to Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway. He tweeted that he “is in” before tagging son Brexton Busch. The two have competed at the same dirt tracks in 2022, and they have both secured wins. This includes a trip to Adobe Mountain Speedway in March when they both reached Victory Lane.

The trip to Texas Motor Speedway will kick off the first race of the Round of 12. Busch will potentially still be in contention for the championship, and he will have an opportunity to win his fifth Cup Series race at the 1.5-mile track. He will also have the opportunity to watch as Brexton takes on the renovated dirt track.

