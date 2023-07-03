Cole Custer Makes Partial NASCAR Cup Series Return

Cole Custer is about to make his return to the NASCAR Cup Series. He will take on a partial schedule while driving for a different Ford Performance-affiliated team.

According to a press release, Custer will join Rick Ware Racing for the next three events on the schedule. He will drive the No. 51 Ford Mustang at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9, New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16, and Pocono Raceway on July 23.

Cole Custer joins Rick Ware Racing for @NASCAR Cup Series races, starting this weekend in @ATLMotorSpdwy driving the No. 51 @Jacob_Companies Ford Mustang. pic.twitter.com/cyvjmH5p8m — Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) July 3, 2023

“It’s great to be getting back into a Cup car again,” Custer said in a press release. “I can’t thank Rick Ware Racing enough for this opportunity.

“RWR is building a solid program and I’m happy to help keep it growing in the right direction. It’s fun to be part of their group and hopefully, we’ll have some solid runs together.”

Custer Has Previous Experience With Rick Ware Racing

The California native has spent his full-time Xfinity Series and Cup Series seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing, but he has previous experience with Rick Ware Racing from some part-time starts.

Custer joined forces with Rick Ware Racing during the 2018 season. He made the first three Cup Series starts of his career in the No. 51 Ford, and he posted a season-best finish of 25th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He finished 26th at Pocono Raceway and Richmond Raceway.

Custer moved up to the Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020, where he remained for three seasons. Though he returned to Rick Ware Racing for one race in 2021. He finished seventh in the inaugural Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

Custer now makes his return to Rick Ware Racing for three more starts, and he takes over an entry that has featured several drivers. This list includes Ryan Newman, the suspended Cody Ware, Andy Lally, Matt Crafton, Zane Smith, JJ Yeley, and Todd Gilliland.

“We have put a lot of effort into elevating our program the past two years and having Cole come race with us again is great for the team,” Rick Ware said in a press release. “He has won at every level he’s competed in and is having a strong season in the Xfinity Series this year.

“We’re hoping to capitalize on the momentum of Cole winning two of the last three NXS races, and we look forward to getting started together in Atlanta.”

Custer Has Cup Series Experience on the ‘New’ Atlanta

The part-time schedule with Rick Ware Racing provides Custer with an opportunity to pull double duty. He will also take on some tracks where he has top-10 finishes.

The California native’s best finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Cup Series actually took place after the track underwent a major reconfiguration. He finished ninth overall in the 2022 Quaker State 400.

Custer does not have a top-10 finish at Pocono Raceway in six career Cup Series starts. His best run was 16th during the 2020 season. However, he has a win at the track from his time in the Xfinity Series.

Custer has far less Cup Series experience at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He only made three starts at the track before moving back to the Xfinity Series. He finished eighth in 2020, 14th in 2021, and 27th in 2022.