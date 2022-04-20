Corey LaJoie Channels Country Legend With Throwback Scheme

The driver of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is bringing back triple-digit door numbers for a special Throwback Weekend scheme. Corey LaJoie is running a tribute to country music legend-turned-NASCAR driver Marty Robbins.

LaJoie revealed the scheme during an episode of his “Stacking Pennies” podcast. He announced that his stock car would feature a yellow and purple design honoring the man who both wrote “Big Iron” and competed in races at the Nashville Fairgrounds against the Alabama Gang and other big names. LaJoie secured permission to run three numbers on the side of his stock car to fully channel Robbins.

🚨 #NASCARThrowback Alert: The 7️⃣7️⃣7️⃣ returns.@CoreyLaJoie and @SpireMotorsport will pay tribute to country music legend and NASCAR driver Marty Robbins. pic.twitter.com/wgp9Br96EB — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 20, 2022

“My throwback scheme for this year at Darlington on my No. 7 Chevy Camaro will be the Marty Robbins ’64 Plymouth Belvedere 777 ‘Stacking Pennies’ Camaro,” LaJoie said during his announcement episode. “‘Stacking Pennies’ is on the hood. They paid just enough to put their name on the car this week. They’re allowing me to run three numbers.”

The Plymouth Belvedere is a cherished part of Nashville history. This purple and gold car is one that Robbins used to battle with Darrell Waltrip, Bobby Allison, and numerous others at Nashville Fairgrounds. It is also the same one that former NASCAR team owner Ray Evernham meticulously rebuilt for a special event in 2013.

Robbins Went Platinum During His Career

Robbins, who passed away in 1982 due to heart failure, achieved a massive amount of success during his country music career. He recorded 16 number-one singles and 11 albums that went either gold or platinum. This includes the immensely popular “Gunfighter Ballads And Trail Songs.”

When he wasn’t touring or recording music, Robbins was competing on the race track. He started in middle Tennessee, but he worked his way up to the NASCAR Cup Series. Robbins made his debut in 1966 at Nashville, but he ended the day 25th overall due to an oil leak.

The Country Music Hall of Fame member (1982 class) made a total of 35 Cup Series starts during his life, and he posted six top-10 finishes. His first took place in 1971 at Darlington Raceway, the track where LaJoie will showcase the tribute scheme. Robbins added another top-10 finish at Darlington in 1972.

Robbins added top-10s at Ontario Motor Speedway (1972), Daytona International Speedway (1973), and Talladega Superspeedway (1974). He also secured a career-best fifth-place finish at Michigan International Speedway in 1974.

LaJoie Has Showcased Multiple Fan-Favorite Throwback Schemes

Possibly the best photo retake.@CoreyLaJoie is wearing Alan Kulwicki’s firesuit. pic.twitter.com/EUSe8RPYxL — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) May 9, 2021

The 2022 race at Darlington Raceway will provide LaJoie with another opportunity to showcase a popular scheme. He will inevitably turn heads with the Robbins tribute, and he will continue a trend that also includes the 2021 season.

LaJoie and Spire Motorsports used Throwback Weekend to honor the 1992 NASCAR Cup Series champion. They unveiled the No. 7 Zerex Chevrolet Camaro, which was a recreation of Alan Kulwicki’s No. 7 Ford. The late NASCAR driver had Zerex as a primary partner from 1987 until 1990, but he used this specific scheme during his final two seasons with the company.

“I’m always impressed with Corey’s creativity and commitment to honoring the pioneers of our sport during Darlington’s throwback weekend,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr in a press release. “Last year we honored Alan Kulwicki with a paint scheme that was one of the best of the weekend. This year, Corey and our creative team raised the bar and absolutely knocked this design out of the park. We take a great deal of pride in what we bring to the track for this particular race, and this is proof positive of that philosophy.”

