The ‘Silver Bullet’ Scheme Returns for Throwback Weekend

The Rocky Mountains are making a return to a national NASCAR series. Rackley W.A.R. has revealed that Matt DiBenedetto will take on Throwback Weekend (May 6-8) with a classic Sterling Marlin Coors scheme.

Rackley W.A.R. revealed the scheme on April 19. DiBenedetto will drive a silver No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado with red and white Rackley Roofing logos on the sides and hood. The Rocky Mountains will cover the bottom of the Camping World Truck Series entry while paying tribute to Marlin’s Coors scheme that he used numerous times during his career.

“Sterling was my childhood idol,” said Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen in a press release. “He has meant a lot to our home base of middle-Tennessee and we share Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway as our home track. I’ve taken great pride in my hero becoming a friend. Sterling has helped me like he has so many to become the best they could possibly be in this sport. It’s with a great deal of excitement that we celebrate his friendship, presence, and achievements in our sport.”

Marlin Took the ‘Silver Bullet’ to Victory Lane Multiple Times

The Tennessee native made 748 starts in his Cup Series career, starting in 1976 and ending in 2009, and he posted 216 top-10 finishes while facing off with some of the biggest names in NASCAR history. Marlin also took the Silver Bullet scheme to Victory Lane multiple times.

Marlin won 10 Cup Series races split between the No. 4 and the No. 40 entries. He won the Daytona 500 twice (1994, 1995), and then he added four more in the No. 4 Chevrolet with Kodak Film as his primary partner.

Once Marlin joined Team SABCO/Chip Ganassi Racing, he began turning heads with the No. 40 Coors Dodge. He won four races in the stock car, starting with the 2001 Pepsi 400 presented by Meijer at Michigan International Speedway. He added another 2001 win at Charlotte Motor Speedway before conquering Las Vegas Motor Speedway early in 2002. Marlin’s final win took place during a trip to Darlington Raceway on March 17, 2002.

“When I grew up watching NASCAR, it was always fun to watch Sterling and that good-looking race car,” DiBenedetto said in a press release. “This is a really cool promotion put forth by Darlington Raceway. It gets the fans hyped and certainly brings back fond memories of this sport’s rich history. I’m truly honored to fly the colors of Sterling Marlin.”

Marlin Ran Multiple Coors Schemes During His Career

The Silver Bullet scheme was the most popular Coors car that Marlin drove, but it was far from the first. He had multiple schemes featuring the beer, including one in the 2000 season that had the four members of KISS on the hood.

Marlin showed off the silver and red scheme with the mountains during a trip to Texas Motor Speedway in 2000, and he brought it back for multiple other seasons. This includes 2002 when he won two races and led the points standings for most of the year before a fractured vertebra ended his season early.

Marlin achieved some success in the Silver Bullet, but now another driver will try to follow suit in a tribute scheme. DiBenedetto will head to Darlington Raceway for Throwback Weekend, and he will strive to turn in a strong performance at The Lady in Black.

