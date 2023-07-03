NASCAR Confident in Global Appeal After Le Mans & Chicago

NASCAR has pulled off two significant feats by completing events in Le Mans and on the streets of Chicago. Now, there is a literal world of possibilities.

NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell and Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy Ben Kennedy met with media members after Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural event, and they reflected on a weekend that featured high and low points alike.

As the duo explained, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Chicago Street Race both showed that NASCAR has a global appeal right now. This doesn’t mean that a race in Europe is next up for the Cup Series, but it does show that NASCAR could pull off the feat.

“I’m not going to put a timetable on it, but I think we’re all confident at NASCAR that we could take the Cup Series anywhere we want, and we do that with the industry, and I think — I don’t think, I know the race we put on today would sell and would be embraced globally for sure,” O’Donnell said.

Focusing on Fans Remains a Priority

The Chicago Street Race weekend proved that the Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers could compete cleanly on a purpose-built course. This opens up opportunities all around the world now that NASCAR knows how to put these courses together in a relatively short timeframe.

Having the Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro complete the 24 Hours of Le Mans provided a different type of information. NASCAR saw that there are people around the world that have an interest in the stock cars and the drivers that control them.

It would be tempting to just boldly rush forward and set up an event in an international market, whether on this continent or another. O’Donnell indicated that this won’t happen given the importance of the existing fans.

“What’s great about this is NASCAR has huge interest globally right now,” O’Donnell added. “We saw it in Garage 56. Ben and I had a number of meetings with a number of different countries and a number of different continents wanting races.”

“Good problem to have for us, but we want to do what’s right for our fans, take the product to where we think it’s going to resonate. To us, this was perfect. Applaud Ben for having the vision on this.

“We’re more of Chicago Bears type fan base, and I think we delivered that today and the fans that showed up hopefully felt that with us, as well. So we’ve got to balance that as to where we go next.”

An International Race Would Throw it Back

Taking NASCAR international would be significant, especially with the Next Gen car that has ties to the V8 race cars in Australia. However, it would not necessarily be a new experience for the top series.

NASCAR’s best drivers have competed in international markets multiple times. This includes a 1988 race at Calder Park Thunderdome in Australia and three exhibition events in Japan.

Around 1998 or so?

I will never forget, being on an airplane with Dale, Earnhardt, Senior and brother RUSTY, and we headed to Japan to race in @NASCAR at Suzuka circuit and Motegi.

We sent our race cars over in a container on a ship. IS THIS A BIGGER DEAL ? pic.twitter.com/7EtoqFHt3N — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) July 2, 2023

The 1996 and 1997 exhibition races took place at the Suzuka Circuitland road course in Suzuka City, Japan. Rusty Wallace won the first race while Mike Skinner won the second. The Cup Series drivers then moved to Twin Ring Motegi Superspeedway in 1998 as Skinner won once again.

If NASCAR chooses to take the Cup Series to international audiences once again, how will it classify the event? Will it be a points-paying race, or it will be an exhibition event like races in the past?

These answers are unlikely to surface in the near future. For now, NASCAR will continue to focus on building the 2024 schedule while celebrating a mostly successful weekend in Chicago.