Dale Earnhardt Jr. & Wife Amy Launch New Brand of Premium Vodka

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy have announced a new business endeavor. They have partnered with Sugarlands Distilling Co. to launch a brand of premium vodka, High Rock Vodka.

The power couple announced the news on January 18 with a short video. They showed off the bottle of alcohol, which will be 88 proof as a reference to Earnhardt’s number from his time with Hendrick Motorsports. Sugarlands Distilling Co. also issued a press release to provide more information about the Lincoln County Process that uses sugar maple charcoal to remove any impurities.

Welcome to the official page of High Rock Vodka brought to you by @DaleJr and @AmyEarnhardt distilled and bottled by Sugarlands Distilling Company. Coming to liquor stores near you this spring. pic.twitter.com/dcZc79ZcdB — High Rock Vodka (@HighRockVodka) January 18, 2022

“We’re so excited to partner with Sugarlands to introduce High Rock Vodka,” said Dale Earnhardt, Jr. “Sugarlands’ commitment to producing excellent spirits and its great family atmosphere attracted us to the brand and makes our partnership an easy, natural fit. I’m most excited about the launch of High Rock because it’s something that Amy and I can do together.”

Sugarlands has several strategic partnerships, spanning multiple industries. The list includes Grammy-nominated country performer Cole Swindell, platinum-selling record artist O.A.R., the 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves, Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, Major League Bow Hunting, the New Orleans Saints, and Speedway Motorsports.

The Earnhardt Family Joined Forces With Sugarlands in September 2021

Sugarlands Distilling Co., a company based in Gatlinburg, Tenn., turned heads in September 2021 by making a major announcement. The company revealed a strategic partnership with the Earnhardts that included both existing and new products.

The first part of the partnership was the rebranding of an existing product. Sugarlands’ Electric Orange Sippin’ Cream became Dale and Amy’s Electric Orange Sippin’ Cream. According to the press release, “the 40-proof Sippin’ Cream combines a bright, fresh orange zest with the smooth taste of vanilla cream.”

Along with the partnerships with the Earnhardt family, Sugarlands Distilling Co. also released previous NASCAR-themed products. The brand previously released a limited-edition corn whiskey to commemorate Bristol Motor Speedway’s 60th anniversary, as well as other editions celebrating Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Earnhardt Has Remained Busy During the Offseason

While Earnhardt hasn’t had to call any races or record any episodes of “The Dale Jr. Download” due to the NASCAR offseason running from the first weekend of November until mid-February, he has remained busy with new business announcements and time behind the wheel.

Earnhardt spent two days (January 11-12) with his former Cup Series team at Daytona International Speedway. He joined Hendrick Motorsports for a Next Gen test session and controlled the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro. Earnhardt took several laps around the superspeedway, both solo and in a pack, while accomplishing multiple goals.

The main reason for the participation in the test session is that Earnhardt wanted to have more information for his role as an analyst. Taking time to drive the Gen 7 Chevrolet will only help him have more insight for viewers during the second half of the Cup Series season.

The second reason for Earnhardt’s participation is the lack of available drivers. Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Alex Bowman were all in Tulsa for the Chili Bowl, leaving William Byron as the only available driver for the two-day test session.

