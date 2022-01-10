Hendrick Motorsports Unveils Kyle Larson’s Primary Scheme, New Firesuits

The No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro will feature a slightly different look in 2022. Hendrick Motorsports has unveiled Kyle Larson‘s primary scheme, as well as the new firesuit concept that the team will use during the NASCAR Cup Series season.

The championship-winning organization showed off the new design on Monday, January 10. The blue and white scheme is largely the same as the 2021 iteration, but the number is further forward while the HendrickCars.com logo is much larger in size. Once again, the stock car will feature the “Hiring Technicians” text on the rear fenders.

Larson will showcase the new blue and white No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet at the majority of races on the 2022 schedule, but there will be some one-off races for another partner.

Hendrick Motorsports announced in mid-July that Larson had signed a contract extension to keep him with the organization through the 2022 season. A key part of this deal was HendrickCars.com remaining his primary sponsor for the majority of races. Though Valvoline locked up three races on the 2022 schedule.

The New Firesuits Have Special Significance

According to the announcement from the Hendrick Automotive Group, Larson and his crew will wear two different firesuits during the 2022 season, each with a special significance. The white firesuit will surface during “Home” races while the blue firesuit will represent the “Away” races.

When Larson wears a blue firesuit, he will be at a track where there are no local Hendrick Automotive Group dealerships in the area. There are several tracks on this list, including the LA Memorial Coliseum, Daytona International Speedway, Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Dover International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Road America, Watkins Glen International, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway.

The list of Home tracks includes Nashville Superspeedway, Sonoma Raceway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and Circuit of the Americas.

Along with wearing two different colors of HendrickCars.com firesuits, Larson will also debut a new accessory. He will have a special patch on the suits that identifies him as a Cup Series champion.

The Schedule Revealed Larson’s 3 Races With Valvoline

While the announcement focused on the HendrickCars.com scheme and the updated firesuits, it also provided some information about another partner. The Home and Away schedule seemingly revealed when Larson will head to the track with a Valvoline Oil scheme.

34 of the 37 races — 33 in the regular season and the Busch Light Clash — featured a designation for either Home or Away. The other three had nothing listed next to them, indicating that these three races will feature the Valvoline Oil scheme that Larson took to Victory Lane at Nashville Superspeedway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

According to the schedule, Larson will first showcase his other primary partner on March 13, 2022, at Phoenix Raceway. He will join forces with Valvoline for a second time at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 5, 2022. The final race featuring Valvoline will be the October 23 trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway.

