Dale Jarrett Voices Support for Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain’s driving style has been a topic of conversation for multiple seasons. He has drawn criticism from his peers, but a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame has voiced his support of the Trackhouse Racing driver.

Dale Jarrett, the 1999 Cup Series champion, provided his thoughts during a May 13 press conference. He said that he has seen nothing to indicate that Chastain is dirty, and he made some strong comments about other drivers laying the blame on the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro.

“Ross’s style is his style, and it’s very good, and — as I told him on the phone the other day — I hope he doesn’t change that because of pressures that come from outside,” Jarrett said, per NASCAR Media. “He has to do what got him here and got him opportunities, and I hope he continues that because it’s a style that has suited others well through the years.

“It’s not for everybody, and we don’t want — and I talked ‘we,’ the media and fans — we don’t want everybody to be the same. And so, I think this is his style and the way he’s going about it, getting blamed for everything that goes on on the d*** race track is getting a little old, in my opinion. I mean, hell, guys on the opposite side of the track are saying it was Ross’ fault, so getting a little ridiculous.”

Jarrett Sees Major Differences Between NASCAR Eras

As Jarrett acknowledged during the discussion, Chastain is an aggressive driver on the track. Though he also indicated that it’s a product of the current era of NASCAR where passing is more difficult.

Jarrett went a step further and said that he would not survive in the modern era of NASCAR. His style, which he built after watching his father Ned, was completely different than the more aggressive drivers competing today.

Jarrett’s style of driving is one that came up during a trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch met with media members and voiced his frustrations about the lack of respect in the NASCAR garage after an incident involving Denny Hamlin and Chastain. He then used Jarrett as one of his examples of respectful racing.

“We’re all selfish, granted, but there was an etiquette that did live here,” Busch said on March 18. “Mark [Martin] started it, I think Tony [Stewart] really lived by it, I think Jeff (Gordon) lived by it. Bobby Labonte, Rusty [Wallace], for the most part, Dale Jarrett for sure. So, I mean, it did exist.”

Jarrett Has Supported Chastain for Multiple Seasons

Having a Hall of Fame driver make supportive comments is no small thing, especially for a driver like Chastain who has spent his career battling for opportunities and dealing with some setbacks. Interestingly enough, Jarrett has been a supporter of Chastain.

“I’ve known Mr. Jarrett for a few years,” Chastain said during the media session. “He doesn’t like me to call him that, but I have. In passing in the garage and talking on the phone — he called me after my first Cup win and we talked for a little bit that night.”

This previous relationship played a role in the trip to Darlington Raceway. Chastain was able to work with Trackhouse Racing to run a throwback scheme honoring Jarrett, which was fitting considering that the Hall of Famer was on hand at the track as part of NASCAR’s celebration of the 75 Greatest Drivers in history.

“But then walking up here and knowing that we’re walking up here to do something together, it’s just absolutely incredible,” Chastain continued. “I can’t even think about what it’s going to feel like pulling out on the track in that car yet.”