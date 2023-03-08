Trackhouse Racing’s Project91 Is Back for 2023

Trackhouse Racing debuted a new entry during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Now, Project91, the entry created to reach international drivers, will make its return for the 2023 season, starting with a trip to Texas.

According to a press release issued on March 8, the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro will be back at Circuit of the Americas on March 26. The announcement also confirmed that 2007 Formula One World Champion Kimi Raikkonen will be back in control of the entry as he makes his second career Cup Series start.

“When we announced Kimi last year I said he was the global superstar I had in mind when we created Project91,” said team owner Justin Marks. “I think you saw the fan reception across the world and Kimi’s performance in the car was proof of the concept. Kimi’s following is massive and it’s great for NASCAR, Trackhouse plus I think Kimi really enjoys our racing.”

Raikkonen Will Compete at a Familiar Venue

Raikkonen’s first foray into the NASCAR Cup Series occurred during the 2022 season. He took over the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro at Watkins Glen International, and he completed his first-ever laps in a Cup Series car. Though he finished the race early after a multi-car incident collected him, Ross Chastain, Austin Dillon, and Loris Hezemans.

The 2023 season will now feature Raikkonen returning to a track where he has previous success. He has competed at Circuit of the Americas eight times, all in Formula One. He finished third during the 2017 season and then he won in 2018.

Raikkonen will now take on COTA for the first time in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he will work with a championship-winning crew chief. He will reunite with Darian Grubb, who will once again lead Project91 during the part-time 2023 campaign.

“I had a fantastic time in NASCAR,” Raikkonen said in a press release. “There was a lot to learn in a very short amount of time, but everyone was very helpful, the competition was a big challenge. This time I get to race on a track I am familiar with so there won’t be as steep of a learning curve. I want to have fun, but also do as well as we can.”

COTA Will Have at Least 2 Open Entries

With Project91 back for another Cup Series race, there will be at least two confirmed open entries for the trip to Circuit of the Americas. Both will feature drivers from other racing series.

The Money Team Racing, the organization owned by Floyd Mayweather Jr., announced on March 7 that it will return to the Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas. The team will strive to qualify for a spot in the 40-car field.

As part of the announcement, TMT Racing confirmed that IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly will be in control of the No. 50 BitNile Chevrolet Camaro as he makes his third career Cup Series start. He will also try to qualify for the road course race while continuing to gain experience in NASCAR.