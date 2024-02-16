Why the Daytona 500 Chose DJ Khaled to Wave the Green Flag

It’s a new year and new era for NASCAR, and the new Cup series starts with the opening points-race, the Great American Race — the Daytona 500 — this Sunday. In a move only slightly surprising, DJ Khaled, Khaled Mohammed Khaled, the Grammy Award winning rap artist and multi-media entertainment star, will get to wave the green flag.

Other celebrities set to appear at Sunday’s star-studded Daytona 500 event include recording artist Pitbull, who will perform a pre-race show, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who will serve as Grand Marshall.

DJ Khaled will serve a dual role at the 2024 Daytona 500. In addition to being the honorary starter, Khaled will be the public face of the new Wendy’s “Biggie Bag” campaign, which the fast food chain is launching at the race. Wendy’s is eager to get back into NASCAR — in a biggie way.

DJ Khaled Loves Sports and Miami

While some NASCAR fans will not know DJ Khaled’s music, Khaled is a familiar presence at numerous big sporting events, especially in his adopted hometown of Miami. Khaled appears at Miami Heat games, Inter Miami soccer games, and was seen welcoming fellow celebrities and drivers at last year’s F1 Miami Grand Prix.

DJ Khaled’s Instagram feed often includes numerous behind-the-scenes images from these various sporting events. Khaled’s not limited to just sporting events, of course. He is also a familiar sight at the Grammy’s and MTV Awards. Over the course of his career, DJ Khaled has worked with Jay-Z, Beyonce, Snoop Dogg, and numerous other rap artists. He won the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance in 2020 for “Higher.”

NASCAR, Daytona and Wendy’s

In its official announcement, the Daytona International Speedway stated that DJ Khaled “will be reminding fans to Go Biggie.” With Wendy’s, of course.

Wendy’s is ramping up their NASCAR sponsor efforts this year. For this year’s Daytona 500, their sponsorship will include an infield Wendy’s drive-thru, plus additional promotions (and free merchandise) to encourage fans to grab Wendy’s. Khaled’s size, big media presence, influencer “cred” and his frequent appearances at Miami sporting events — only 4 hours from Daytona — all align for this “Go Biggie” campaign.

In a clever tie-in, fans watching at home will be offered a free Wendy’s Double Stack (with minimum $20 purchase), when using Uber Eats to have their fast food delivered. No need to pause the race.

As Khaled said in the official Daytona 500 announcement, “I’ve always respected the Biggie lifestyle at Wendy’s and being chosen as this year’s honorary starter lets me turn that dream into reality.” He added, “Going Biggie means going all out in everything, every day and challenging expectations at every turn. And being this year’s honorary starter is yet another way for me to do just that! I’m looking forward to seeing all the fans at the track and in the infield at the Wendy’s activation. You won’t want to miss it!”

Frank Kelleher, Daytona Speedway president, stated “we always love welcoming back our friends from Wendy’s, and introducing DJ Khaled into the mix as our honorary starter just amplifies an already spectacular list of pre-race dignitaries.”