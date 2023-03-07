Denny Hamlin & Christopher Bell Join Forces With New Partner

The No. 11 and No. 20 Toyotas will have a new look during select races of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. A new partner has joined forces with Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced the news on March 7. Hamlin will have GSK’s Shingrix (Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted) as his primary partner for three events in 2023. Bell will have the Shingles vaccine as his primary partner for one race.

Hamlin’s version of the scheme will have a white base on the rear and a red base on the front. He will have Shingrix logos on the doors and the rear while Sport Clips and FedEx associate partner logos sit on the sides.

“We are excited to announce our agreement with GSK to feature SHINGRIX,” said team owner Joe Gibbs in a press release. “GSK is one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies that prioritize innovation in vaccines and specialty medicines, maximizing the increasing opportunities to prevent and treat disease.”

The Scheme Makes Its Debut at Phoenix Raceway

Hamlin will be the first to put the Shingrix scheme on display. He will showcase it during the trip to Phoenix Raceway on March 12. Hamlin will then have the Shingrix scheme once again at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, and Richmond Raceway on April 2.

Bell, will take over after the trip to Richmond Raceway. He will have his own Shingrix scheme at Martinsville Speedway on April 16 as he tries to win his second consecutive race at the Virginia short track.

The last time Bell headed to Martinsville was during the Round of Eight. The short track hosted the elimination race that determined which drivers would join Joey Logano in the championship race.

Bell entered the weekend in a must-win situation. There was no way that he could secure enough points to jump above the elimination line. He did exactly what was required by passing Chase Briscoe with five laps to go and taking the lead for the final time.

Phoenix Serves as a Major Test for the Cup Series

When Hamlin climbs into the Shingrix Toyota Camry TRD, he will prepare for a different challenge. He and the other NASCAR Cup Series drivers will test out the new short track package.

This package is highlighted by a two-inch spoiler and the removal of three diffuser strakes and engine panel strakes. This will lead to a 30 percent reduction in downforce, which many drivers believe will make the car far more difficult to drive and create a better product for the fans.

“That is going to be a game changer,” Hamlin said about the new short track package during the March 6 episode of his “Actions Detrimental” podcast.

“This is going to be a simulation race. There is going to be drivers in the sim, there is going to be engineers working on setups nonstop because this is going to be a big, big change to what you see on Sunday, the product.