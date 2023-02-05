Christopher Bell’s Growth Sets Up Leadership Role

Christopher Bell is entering his third full-time NASCAR Cup Series season with Joe Gibbs Racing, and he is fresh off a three-win season. He does not yet view himself as a “leader” on the team, but his growth sets up this future.

Bell provided insight during a media session at the LA Memorial Coliseum. He explained that both Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. are the true leaders at Joe Gibbs Racing. He’s not quite there yet. However, he has turned a page at the organization as he has continued to deliver wins.

“I do feel like I’ve gotten a bit more confident in my feedback and my ability to provide useful information to the team,” Bell told media members on February 4. “When you’re new, I don’t think… it always takes time to learn what’s good and what’s bad, so I do think that I’ve been able to provide more useful information, but the veterans will be the leaders until they hang it up.”

Bell Led JGR in Wins During the 2022 Season

Bell doesn’t yet see himself as a leader at Joe Gibbs Racing, but he will have to fill a void. Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is no longer part of the organization after his move to Richard Childress Racing

Rookie Ty Gibbs will replace Busch on the roster, and he will still have to continue learning as he gains experience in the Cup Series. Bell is the natural fit to replace Busch’s spot as a vocal leader, especially with how he has continued to perform.

Bell’s first season with JGR (2021) featured him celebrating one win. He captured the checkered flag at the Daytona Road Course and punched his ticket to the playoffs.

Bell’s second season at JGR (2022) started with some struggles, but he was able to punch his ticket to the playoffs with a win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He then delivered clutch wins at the Charlotte Roval and Martinsville Speedway to reach the championship four.

The driver of the No. 20 had the most wins in the organization during the 2022 season. Denny Hamlin had two while Busch had one. Martin Truex Jr. went winless.

The 2023 Season Provides More Opportunities

With the 2023 season starting, Bell is now on a mission to deliver even more wins to Joe Gibbs Racing. He will take on the full, 36-race schedule after signing an extension with the team, and he will continue to grow as a veteran.

The 2023 season could play a role in Bell’s future as a leader. Truex has not made any announcements about whether he will return in 2024. This will take place at a later date.

Meanwhile, Hamlin will need an extension with the team considering that his current deal only runs through the 2023 season finale. Though his expectation is that he will return to JGR.

If Truex opts to walk away after the 2023 season, Bell will automatically become a veteran next to Hamlin. At that point, it will be up to him to fully embrace the leadership role as he works alongside other drivers.