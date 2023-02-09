Denny Hamlin Showcases Special Daytona 500 Scheme

When Denny Hamlin lines up for the 2023 Daytona 500, he will not have the standard FedEx scheme on the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry TRD. Instead, he will showcase a brand-new look.

The driver of the No. 11 unveiled the new look during an appearance on “NASCAR Race Hub.” He sat down with Adam Alexander, Bobby Labonte, and Larry McReynolds and explained that FedEx’s scheme will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the shipping company.

The No. 11 paint scheme for Daytona!@dennyhamlin joins NASCAR #RaceHub to unveil a special scheme celebrating 50 years of FedEx. pic.twitter.com/Juzeha0vdS — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 10, 2023

The scheme still features the white base, but there are some significant changes. There are purple and orange stripes that run down the sides and across the rear of the No. 11. Additionally, there is a massive “50” on the hood to celebrate the occasion. Finally, there will be gold numbers on the doors.

The Daytona 500 marks the second consecutive race where Hamlin will showcase a different scheme. He had Sport Clips as his primary partner during the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Now he will highlight a special anniversary for FedEx.

The Relationship Has Featured Dozens of Wins

Hamlin made his Cup Series debut during the 2005 season. He suited up for seven races with FedEx as his primary partner, which kicked off a longstanding relationship that continued as he went full-time in 2006.

FedEx has been Hamlin’s main sponsor for his entire Cup Series career. The company has supported him for the majority of races each season, and it has celebrated dozens of wins. This includes eight in 2010 and seven in 2020.

46 of Hamlin’s 48 career Cup Series wins have been with FedEx. Sport Clips was the primary for one while Offerpad was the primary for the other. Additionally, three of FedEx’s wins have been in the biggest race on the schedule.

Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the first time in his career in 2016. He kicked off the year by beating Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch to the start-finish line. Hamlin then brought FedEx back to Victory Lane at Daytona in both 2019 and 2020. Now, he will have another opportunity as he showcases a new scheme.

Hamlin Has Favorable Odds Heading To Daytona

The 2023 Daytona 500 provides Hamlin with an opportunity to win the biggest Crown Jewel race for the fourth time in his career. There is no guarantee that he will achieve this goal considering the inevitable crashes that will occur, but Hamlin will remain one of the favorites.

According to BetMGM, the driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry has the best odds to win the 2023 Daytona 500. He tops the list at 11-1, putting him just ahead of Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott (12-1) and Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney (12-1).

Another Daytona 500 champion, Joey Logano, is also near the top of the list. The two-time Cup Series champion enters the race week at 14-1 odds alongside Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson.

The 2023 Daytona 500 odds continue a trend from previous years. For example, Hamlin entered the first year of the Next Gen era, 2022, with the best odds to win the opening race. He was at 8-1, putting him just ahead of Larson at 9-1 and Elliott at 10-1. Blaney and Logano also rounded out the top five in 2022 as they both entered the race week at 12-1 odds.