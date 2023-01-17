Denny Hamlin Inks Deal With Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media

Three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin is branching out in a major way. He has inked a podcast deal with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media.

According to an announcement made on January 17, “Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin” will debut on February 6. Episodes will continue to drop weekly as Hamlin continues with the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and balances his numerous roles.

“Denny is one of the more polarizing individuals in the sport right now,” Earnhardt said in a press release. “We know he can be candid, opinionated, and entertaining as a driver, but he also is very insightful on the challenges and thrills of team ownership.

“This is going to be fun seeing Denny create content, and I am excited that he is doing it with Dirty Mo Media.”

This announcement takes place after Earnhardt inked a massive, seven-figure deal with Cadence13 so that Dirty Mo Media could grow and reach a bigger audience. As part of this deal, the multimedia company was able to add even more podcasts to its lineup.

Earnhardt Provided More Details About the Deal

This deal turned heads on January 16 when Dirty Mo Media teased it, and it immediately led to questions about how it came together. Earnhardt and “The Dale Jr. Download” co-host Mike Davis then provided some context.

They explained during a January 17 episode of “Dirty Mo Live” that they had been working with Hamlin since his podcast appearance on May 24, 2022. Hamlin made several comments about the state of NASCAR, being an owner, and how he would like to have three full-time cars at 23XI Racing.

Immediately following this podcast episode, Davis and Earnhardt began pushing Hamlin to put something together. As Davis explained, they gave him “the full-court press.”

This process continued for several months, and Hamlin even recorded a couple of pilot episodes to prepare. Now he will officially make his podcast hosting debut on February 6 after heading to Los Angeles for the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Hamlin Provided a Reason for Making This Move

Hamlin is one of the busiest people in NASCAR. He is a full-time driver with countless sponsor obligations. He also runs 23XI Racing, a two-car Cup Series team that has won three races in its first two seasons.

With such a packed schedule, why would Hamlin make the move to launch a podcast? The answer is simple. He explained in the press release that he wants to provide a new perspective for NASCAR fans.

“I am approaching podcasting the way I approach everything else — I want to win,” Hamlin said. “Winning in this sense will be measured on whether I can become a dependable resource for NASCAR fans. That’s my goal. I want to connect with fans, even those who cheer for other drivers.

“I want to enhance their NASCAR experience by offering a perspective they can’t get anywhere else. I want them to be able to hear directly from the drivers and team owners. If I am able to do all that, we will have succeeded.”