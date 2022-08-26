Denny Hamlin Supports Small Businesses With New Scheme

The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry TRD will have a new look for the NASCAR Cup Series trip to Daytona International Speedway. Denny Hamlin and FedEx will support small businesses with a new scheme.

FedEx, Hamlin’s primary partner, announced the news on August 25 with a special video. Hamlin headed into Back of the Yards Coffeehouse in Chicago and spent time listening to the story of Jesse Iniguez, co-owner of the shop. Once their discussion ended, Hamlin revealed that he will have the Back of the Yards Coffeehouse logo on the rear of the No. 11 Toyota during the race at Daytona International Speedway.

@dennyhamlin visited Back of the Yards Coffeehouse, member of the FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab cohort, for a day of experience, conversation and one huge surprise for the owners. Learn more about the Accion Opportunity Fund at https://t.co/YhfjbNIaWm. pic.twitter.com/bCqpeo3fvR — FedEx (@FedEx) August 25, 2022

As the video explained, Iniguez used the FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab to boost online sales of coffee. This choice helped the company go national with its coffee beans, and it led to Hamlin learning more about Back of the Yards Coffeehouse. FedEx then dedicated part of the Daytona scheme to the small business.

The No. 11 Will Feature Special Logos

FedEx spearheaded this partnership between Hamlin and the coffeehouse, and the company will continue to serve as the primary sponsor for the trip to Daytona International Speedway. However, the No. 11 will not have its standard FedEx scheme.

As Hamlin showed in the video, his stock car will have a white base with some FedEx Cares logos on the rear and the hood. The Accion Opportunity Fund logos will take over the sides of the No. 11 along with some other new details.

As part of the partnership, FedEx will also make a $1 million donation to the Accion Opportunity Fund which supports “diverse, small business owners.” FedEx originally sponsored the Accion Opportunity Fund in 2016 by providing a grant to expand the Dialogue on Business Program that educated small business owners.

The grant took the DOB Program and put it in a digital format, which lowered the cost for small business owners. The expansion first took place in Colombia before expanding across Latin America.

Hamlin Will Pursue Another Win at Daytona

The owners of Back of the Yards Coffeehouse will have the opportunity to attend the Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, which will be their first time watching NASCAR in person. They will also witness Hamlin pursuing another trip to Victory Lane at the superspeedway.

Hamlin has made 33 starts at the Florida track, and he has reached Victory Lane three times. Every single one of these wins took place in the season-opening Daytona 500, which were all Crown Jewel races. Hamlin has not actually won the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The veteran competitor has 11 top-five finishes at Daytona, and he has been within reach of the win in the summer race multiple times. This includes third-place finishes in 2009, 2015, and 2020. Now he will strive to add another while supporting small businesses.

