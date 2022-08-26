Hendrick Motorsports’ Greg Ives Taking on New Role After 2022

The No. 48 team will undergo a significant change at the end of the 2022 Cup Series season. Greg Ives has announced that he will step away from his role as a crew chief.

Ives announced the news on August 26. He posted a statement on Twitter and confirmed that he will remain with Hendrick Motorsports. He will just take on a new role. Ives also noted that he will have the opportunity to spend more time with his family instead of on the road.

Some news to share. I’m so grateful for all the support. pic.twitter.com/9k2Ow4FnoR — Greg Ives (@Ives_Greg) August 26, 2022

“After 17 seasons on the road and making countless memories, I’ve decided to step away as a crew chief at the end of 2022,” Ives said in a statement. “There are many reasons, but the most important one is the chance to focus on my family and spend more time with our kids as they grow up.

“Leading the [No. 48] has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and I’m excited to go into the playoffs and chase a championship with Alex and this incredible group of people. I’m also looking forward to the next step in my career, which will be here with my Hendrick Motorsports family.”

Ives Celebrated Wins With Multiple Drivers

Ives, who has served as Alex Bowman‘s full-time crew chief since 2018, has celebrated multiple wins across two of the national NASCAR series. This includes a championship-winning campaign.

Ives spent the 2013 Xfinity Series season as the crew chief for Regan Smith at JR Motorsports. He sat atop the pit box for all 33 races and celebrated wins at both Talladega Superspeedway and Michigan International Speedway. Smith ultimately ended the year third in the championship standings.

7 wins together and a chapter in my life I’ll never forget… Couldn’t have done it without you, @Ives_Greg. Let’s add a few more to the trophy case. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/5PxGDSSAUz — Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) August 26, 2022

The Michigan native switched over to Chase Elliott’s team in 2014. This season featured three wins and top-10 finishes in 26 of the 33 Xfinity Series races. Ives and Elliott celebrated the championship at the end of the year.

Ives moved up to the Cup Series for the 2015 season, and he took over as the crew chief for the sport’s Most Popular Driver. He worked with Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2015, 2016, and 2017 as the Hall of Famer won the final three races of his Cup Series career. Ives also spent time with both Jeff Gordon and Bowman in 2016 while they served as injury replacements for Earnhardt.

Following Earnhardt’s retirement, Bowman moved up to the No. 88 Chevrolet. He and Ives joined forces, and they have remained together ever since while switching over to the No. 48. This pairing has led to seven wins, including a career-high of four during the 2021 season. Bowman and Ives are back in the playoffs once again after a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in early 2022.

Bowman Will Join a New Crew Chief for a Contract Year

This change will take place as Bowman prepares for an important season in the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro. He will enter a contract year in 2023, and he will focus on delivering even more wins.

Hendrick Motorsports announced in June 2021 that Bowman had signed a two-year contract extension. This ensured that he would remain in the No. 48 through the 2022 and 2023 Cup Series seasons.

There hasn’t been any change in contract status since this update, so Bowman will enter a pivotal year of his career. He will set out to secure another deal and more wins, and he will do so while working with a new person in charge of the team.

