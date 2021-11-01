Dirty Mo Media Unveils New Burton Family Podcast

The Burtons are about to provide an exclusive glimpse into the life of a NASCAR driver and how it impacts family members. Ward Burton, Jeff Burton, Harrison Burton, and Jeb Burton will sit down for a special podcast series, “The Burton Continuum.”

Dirty Mo Media unveiled the upcoming project with a special trailer. The clip, which features explicit language, included comments from all four Burtons. The narrator explained that the Burtons always loved each other but that they didn’t always like each other. The narrator added that Jeb and Harrison have had to race each other for their livelihoods while also trying to continue a legacy built on the NASCAR circuit.

Coming soon: The boldest, most transparent podcast series ever produced by Dirty Mo Media. A preview to The Burton Continuum. [Warning: explicit language] pic.twitter.com/9j3uIakcdJ — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) November 1, 2021

Jeb started first with strong words, saying, “there are some times where I want to say, ‘f*** it. I am done with this stupid-a** s***.'” Harrison joined in and said that he wanted to be the phenom while Jeff explained that NASCAR competitors take their families with them when they race but that the experience is about the driver.

The special podcast will be a 10-part episodic series that looks at the successful racing family. Dirty Mo Media did not reveal when the first episode will launch, only saying that it is “coming soon.”

The Preview Highlighted Differences Between Jeb & Harrison

The trailer didn’t provide many details about the episode topics, but it provided a glimpse at a discussion surrounding two young Xfinity Series drivers. Specifically, the trailer mentioned the differences between Jeb and Harrison’s journey to their respective seats.

Harrison, who currently drives for Joe Gibbs Racing, made limited starts in ARCA Menards and the Truck Series from 2016 until 2018 before he took on a full Truck Series schedule in 2019. Harrison started all 23 races for Kyle Busch Motorsports before he moved up to the Xfinity Series.

Since taking over the No. 20 JGR Toyota Supra, Harrison has won four races and posted 24 top-five finishes. He reached the playoffs both seasons but didn’t reach the championship race.

Jeb also made limited starts in ARCA and the Truck Series before taking on a full-time schedule. He ran full-time for Turner Motorsports in 2013 and won his first career race. He then joined ThorSport Racing in 2014 and finished eighth in the points standings.

The paths diverged after the 2014 season. Instead of heading to Xfinity, Jeb joined the underfunded BK Racing in the Cup Series. He made 28 starts in 2015 and posted a best finish of 27th at Martinsville Speedway.

Jeb continued to make limited starts across all three national series from 2016 until 2020, but he didn’t get a full-time opportunity until 2021. This season is when Kaulig Racing brought in Jeb and hired him to drive the No. 10 after Ross Chastain headed to the Cup Series. This move led to a win at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, as well as an appearance in the playoffs.

The 2 Younger Burtons Have Different Paths Ahead

While both Jeb and Harrison competed in the Xfinity Series and reached the playoffs during the 2021 season, they will follow separate paths in 2022. Harrison will move to the Cup Series while Jeb continues to examine his potential options.

Wood Brothers Racing made an announcement on July 15 and confirmed that Harrison will move to the Cup Series and take over for Matt DiBenedetto in the No. 21 Ford Mustang. He will compete for Rookie of the Year while running the full 36-race schedule.

“Since I began racing quarter midgets, the hope and goal was always to become a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Burton said in a statement on July 15, per Jayski. “Now, I get to do this with one of the most storied teams in NASCAR history in the Wood Brothers and with an association with Ford Motor Company and Ford Performance.

Jeb, on the other hand, revealed prior to the Xfinity Series playoffs that he remained unsure about his plans for the 2022 season. He didn’t know if he would return to Kaulig Racing after the organization lost a key sponsor in Nutrien AG Solutions. Jeb then confirmed to Frontstretch on October 11 that he will not be back in the stock car.

“I will not be in the [No.] 10 car next year,” Jeb told Frontstretch. He explained that he didn’t see a path for his return and that other drivers have funding. Though Jeb continued and explained that he continues to work on landing a seat for the 2022 season and that he has some options.

“I’ve got some opportunities,” Burton said. “There’s some [NASCAR] Cup [Series] opportunities. There’s some Xfinity opportunities. I’m just trying to figure out what’s best for me and all my partners. That’s where I’m at.”

