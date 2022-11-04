NASCAR Has Plans for Improving Fan Experience

There are many items on NASCAR‘s to-do list. Adjusting the package for short tracks and road courses is up there, as is the overall safety of the Next Gen cars. One of the most important items is continuing to enhance the fan experience.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps addressed the situation during his State of the Sport address at Phoenix Raceway. He explained that NASCAR continues to significantly monitor inflation and the economy. They have discussions about the price of tickets, as well as how to increase the value for the fans that help pack the grandstands each week.

“I think that NASCAR is one of the best places, from a value perspective, for our race fans, right? The opportunity to bring in coolers, trying to keep our ticket prices in a manageable place, having different options for our race fans to be able to buy different levels that will work for their own budgets,” Phelps said.

“It’s something that we’re going to keep an eye on for sure because we want to make sure that the grandstands are packed. We’ve had nine sellouts this year. Last year we had five. We’ll be double-digits next year. We believe that to be true as we bring more races online.”

There Are Some Moves NASCAR Can Make

How will NASCAR enhance the fan experience and continue to provide value for the fans? There are multiple ways. Keeping ticket prices relatively flat is one of the ways that Phelps mentioned during his presser. Another way involves hospitality.

Obviously, the races are the biggest draws for NASCAR fans. That is what puts them in the seats and leads to ticket renewals well ahead of schedule. However, the races make up a small portion of the weekend considering the amount of time the fans spend at the respective tracks.

Hospitality will be a focus for NASCAR during the offseason. Both Phelps and Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell touched on this point during the State of the Sport address. O’Donnell, in particular, explained that NASCAR needs to entertain fans Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as they prepare for the races.

“We continue to invest more and more money to increase that race fan experience on a weekend basis, whether there are more concerts, more opportunities to entertain the fans outside of what’s happening on the racetrack,” Phelps continued.

“To Steve’s point, the racing has been terrific, but it’s more than that. We want this to be something that they’re going to look forward to all year long, then just have a great experience when they’re here.”

These Experiences Will Be Key Moving Forward

NASCAR already has numerous events that help entertain the fans on a weekly basis. There have been concerts featuring Chris Janson, Pitbull, Ice Cube, Luke Combs, Nelly, and many other performers.

There have also been weekly autograph and Q&A sessions with drivers from the three national series. Some take place at the merchandise haulers while others take place at the stages in the infield.

Continuing to keep these experiences while adding others will be important as NASCAR pursues its bigger goal — reaching new audiences. Phelps stated during the State of the Sport address that he believes NASCAR’s best days are ahead of it, especially as it continues to put an emphasis on reaching and supporting new communities. Adding in even more experiences will only help keep the audiences engaged.

“Again, thrilled for where this sport is,” Phelps said. “Thrilled for where the sport is going as we head into our media rights negotiation next year, as we head into kind of unchartered territories with the Chicago Street Course. We are going to continue to be bold and we’re going to continue to be innovative.

“What I would finish with is what I finished with in Miami [in 2019], which is I believe the best days of NASCAR are in front of us. I believe that to be true.”