Front Row Motorsports Unveils Special David Gilliland Throwback

The No. 38 Ford Mustang will have a special look for the Cup Series trip to Pocono Raceway. Front Row Motorsports has unveiled a throwback scheme that Todd Gilliland will run while honoring his father.

The Cup Series team teased the design on July 18 before finally making the big reveal the following day. The No. 38 will have The A&W Root Beer colors and logos on the hood and sides. Gilliland will run this scheme while both celebrating National Root Beer Float Day and trying to complete his first Cup Series race at the Tricky Triangle.

We're throwing it back to 2014 with this one! Check out @ToddGilliland_'s throwback to his father @DavidGilliland with @awrestaurants on the No.38 celebrating National Root Beer Float Day Advance: https://t.co/oez8A860AC pic.twitter.com/hZgFbeEi8c — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) July 19, 2022

“It’s awesome every time the A&W Ford comes back to the track,” Gilliland said in a press release. “The fans love this scheme and the promotion of National Root Beer Float Day. It is so much fun and who doesn’t love a root beer float from A&W?!

“It is always special to do something that my father has done in the past,” continued Gilliland. “So, if I get to run a cool scheme that he raced, that is super cool for our family. I want to thank A&W Restaurants for this opportunity.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

The Elder Gilliland Used the Scheme Multiple Times

David also drove for Front Row Motorsports and owner Bob Jenkins during his Cup Series career. He controlled the No. 34, 35, 37, and 38 Ford from 2010 until 2016, and he posted four top-10 finishes and two top-fives.

David made several Cup Series starts with A&W on his various entries. He ran the restaurant chain’s schemes twice during the 2011 season — Atlanta Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway — before bringing them back for a trip to Darlington Raceway in 2012.

The list of starts also includes Bristol Motor Speedway in 2013, Darlington Raceway in 2014, and Martinsville Speedway in 2014. This last start resulted in his best finish (22nd) with an A&W Restaurants scheme.

The Gilliland tradition will now continue as the scheme debuts at a new track. The rookie Cup Series driver will honor his father while adjusting to how the Next Gen car handles the long straightaways and very tight turns.

Gilliland Has Success at Pocono Raceway

While Gilliland has never taken on Pocono Raceway as a Cup Series driver, he has some past experience from his days in the Camping World Truck Series. He has also achieved some success while finishing every race and dealing with the unique track layout.

Gilliland has made four starts at the Tricky Triangle — two with Kyle Busch Motorsports and two with Front Row Motorsports. He posted seventh-place finishes in three of them and a career-best fourth-place finish in the 2020 race. Gilliland also won the pole for the 2021 race.

“Pocono has definitely earned the reputation of its nickname,” Gilliland said. “You really have to approach this track different than any others because of the tight corners and long straightaways. We had good runs in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, hopefully, I can translate to the Cup side.”

READ NEXT: Tyler Reddick Opens up on Decision to Choose 23XI Racing