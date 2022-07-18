Weather Forecast for NASCAR Weekend at Pocono Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Pocono Raceway on July 24 for a single race instead of a doubleheader. The drivers will pursue a win and one of the two remaining spots in the playoff picture while dealing with the potential of weather-related issues.

According to AccuWeather, there should not be any concerns on Friday, July 22. There is only a 9% chance of rain. The next two days, however, have higher percentages. The forecast on July 23 calls for a 25% chance of precipitation throughout the day, which will feature both the Camping World Truck Series (12 p.m. ET, FOX) and the Xfinity Series (5 p.m. ET, USA Network).

The biggest concern will be Sunday, July 24. The forecast calls for a 46% chance of precipitation (28% of thunderstorms) during the day. Those numbers rise to a 67% chance of precipitation and a 40% chance of thunderstorms. This could cause some strategy shifts for the teams considering that the race has a start time of 3 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Weather Has Created Problems in Previous Races

The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 will not mark the first time that weather has created concerns for the teams, drivers, and fans. There have been multiple issues in the past that shook up the races.

The 2016 season is a fitting example. The Pennsylvania 400 featured a rain delay that forced NASCAR to move the race to the following day. The drivers were able to climb into their respective cars and battle for position in the field, but they did not complete the full race.

Mike Wallace, Dale Earnhardt and @DaleJarrett wait out a 1994 rain delay at Pocono. pic.twitter.com/78GTb2V13B — NASCAR Memories (@NASCARMemories) July 31, 2016

Heavy fog brought the event to an end after 138 laps, resulting in Chris Buescher’s first career win. This surprising outcome marked the second time in 2016 that weather had an effect on a race at Pocono Raceway.

The Pennsylvania track has multiple other examples of weather-related issues. 2020’s Cup Series doubleheader was only the latest example. Rain delays have actually become so commonplace that media members expressed shock in 2021 after NASCAR completed the doubleheader without any issues.

Weather Will Only Add to the Pressure

The teams will face extra pressure when they head to Pocono Raceway, especially after Christopher Bell took one of the three remaining playoff spots. There are only two spots left in the initial grid, but there are 18 drivers fighting for them.

There are six races remaining in the regular season, and it appears that at least one former champion will miss the playoffs. Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, and Martin Truex Jr. are all winless. They join a stacked list of past race winners that also includes Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola, and Erik Jones.

The Cup Series drivers will have to battle with the extra pressure of missing the playoffs, but they will also have to deal with potential weather delays. If the teams see cells approaching on the radar, they could completely change their strategies for pit stops.

Those that need a win could opt to stay out and gamble on old tires. They could also try to make an aggressive move to get to the front of the pack instead of running in formation, much like Bubba Wallace did at Talladega Superspeedway in 2021 before he won his first career race.

