Front Row Motorsports Announces Expansion to Three Cars in 2025

Front Row Motorsports has announced via a statement on social media that the team will expand to a three-car operation in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.

“We have a very positive outlook on the future of NASCAR and as the sport plans for success, so do we. Today that means having a plan for expanding back to three cars in the NASCAR Cup Series. I always have the vision to continue to grow and improve our team and that commitment and desire never changes. I am committed to the sport and its passionate fans and partners.” Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins said in the statement.

Front Row Motorsports general manager Jerry Freeze was also quoted in the statement.

“Starting a new team from scratch is always a challenge, but with the opportunities in front of us, the talent we have in our leadership, and a bit of a runway to get there, I am confident that we can produce three competitive programs out of the box for the 2025 season. We haven’t lost sight of what our goals for 2024 are, to get our teams into the playoffs for both series. If we can keep up the speed on track and have a little bit of luck to come our way, we can achieve our objectives.” Freeze said.

The news of Front Row Motorsports’ expansion and subsequent acquisition of an additional charter comes on the heels of Stewart-Haas Racing’s announcement that the team will cease operations at the end of this season, although FRM has yet to reveal where the charter was acquired from. Front Row Motorsport has also yet to release any announcements regarding their driver lineup for the upcoming season.

The team will continue to field Ford Mustang Dark Horse entries and continue their technical alliance with Roush Fenway Racing, and no changes will be coming for their NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team.

A Return to Form

The three-car full-time entries are a return to form for Front Row Motorsports, who have run an occasional third entry in some races over the past few seasons after the team was awarded the assets from BK Racing in 2018.

Front Row Motorsports made their entry onto the NASCAR grid part-time in 2004 as Means-Jenkins Motorsports, then transitioned to full-time competition in 2005. Despite being a newer team in NASCAR, FRM has a few Cup Series wins, with David Ragan earning the team’s first in Talladega in 2013, and the team’s last victory, Michael McDowell’s win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in 2023.

With the NASCAR grid coming under some big changes for next season in the form of Stewart-Haas Racing’s four charters now up for grabs, it’s no surprise that a team like Front Row Motorsports, who gained Tier-1 status with Ford this season, saw fit to expand their lineup.

Future Driver Lineup

Front Row Motorsports has yet to offer any insight on which driver will be added to the lineup to field that third car, but FRM will be seeing a shake-up in their driver roster regardless, as McDowell will be driving for Spire Motorsports in 2025 on a multiyear deal.

McDowell brought Front Row Motorsports two of their four wins and has driven for the team since 2018. He currently sits at 23rd place in the driver rankings. Todd Gilliland has been with the team since his rookie season and is currently in his third year with the team. Gilliland sits just above his teammate at 22nd.

Front Row Motorsports NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver is Layne Riggs, ranked 18th.

The absence of McDowell next season and this new charter means that Front Row Motorsports has two vacancies to fill in their driver lineup.

A return to three, full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025 will be an exciting expansion for the team, regardless of which driver will find themselves behind the wheel.