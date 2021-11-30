Front Row Motorsports Teases Big Announcement

The Daytona 500-winning organization is about to provide some updates about the future. Front Row Motorsports has teased a big announcement for Tuesday, November 30.

The two-car NASCAR Cup Series team turned heads with a simple tweet on Monday, November 29. Front Row Motorsports showed the Next Gen No. 34 Ford Mustang with lightning surrounding it. The photo also included a reveal time of 10 a.m. ET on November 30.

Front Row Motorsports did not provide any further details, but the team used the eyes emoji to create intrigue. Several people responded on social media by asking if this would be an announcement about the driver that will replace Anthony Alfredo in the No. 38 Ford Mustang during the 2022 Cup Series season.

Front Row Has Multiple Questions to Answer for 2022

While the driver of the No. 38 will be the main focus until Front Row Motorsports makes its announcement, there are other updates for the team to provide. Specifically, FRM has not officially confirmed McDowell’s return for 2022.

There are several signs that have pointed to the Daytona 500 winner returning to the No. 34 Ford Mustang for the fifth consecutive season. One example is that the organization has used McDowell to test the Next Gen stock car and provide crucial feedback. Additionally, FRM only mentioned Alfredo in a November 9 press release that updated plans for the 2022 season.

McDowell has discussed his future with media members. The veteran driver told Forbes in May 2021 that he had every intention of returning to FRM for the 2022 season and building upon a season in which he won his first career Cup Series race.

“I’m planning to be at Front Row as long as they’ll have me,” McDowell said. “I enjoy what we’re doing. It’s fun to be a part of something and build something. I have a tremendous amount of freedom at Front Row to be a part of those things … a lot more of the inner working.

“That’s not part of the conversation,” McDowell added about asking for more money. “I’m not going to Bob [Jenkins, team owner] and Jerry [Freeze, team GM] and saying ‘Hey, look what I’m doing,’ because Bob has been spending a lot of his own money for a long time and I’m just happy that we’re having success.”

Front Row Motorsports Has a Big Day Planned

The big announcement on the morning of November 30 will only kick off a big day for FRM. The organization will also take part in a special week celebrating the 16 Cup Series playoffs drivers and the champions from the Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

The festivities will begin on Tuesday night with the NASCAR Street Party at the Ryman presented by PNC Bank. There will be musical performances and Q&A sessions with drivers from the NASCAR Champions from the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, Whelen Modified Tour, ARCA Menards, ARCA Menards East and West Series. There will also be displays featuring Next Gen stock cars.

The celebration will continue on Wednesday, December 1, with the highly-anticipated return of the Burnouts on Broadway presented by DoorDash. All 16 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion, and the ARCA Menards Champion will take over Broadway in downtown Nashville and do burnouts under the neon lights. This event will run from 6:30 – 8 p.m. CT.

McDowell will be part of the event as he does multiple burnouts in the No. 34 to bring delight to the fans in attendance. Those unable to make the trip to Nashville can watch a replay of the event on Saturday, December 4, at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

