Goodyear Takes NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend to Another Level

NASCAR‘s Throwback Weekend is just over one month away, and Goodyear Tires is setting the stage for a special event. The sport’s longest-tenured sponsor has unveiled a historic sidewall looking back on racing history.

According to a press release, the Goodyear Eagle tires will have the vintage Wingfoot logo on the side. This logo was originally created in 1898, and it will return amid NASCAR’s 75th-anniversary season.

This white logo will take over 3,500 total tires across the three national series. It will only add to the historic feel as drivers across the series showcase special tribute schemes.

“It’s exciting to be a part of this special weekend and acknowledge the distinctive relationship that two storied organizations like NASCAR and Goodyear share,” said Stu Grant, general manager, Goodyear Global Race Tires.

“The unique, first-of-its-kind sidewall design is a fitting tribute to our remarkable history together and our shared passion for motorsports.”

1 NASCAR Fan Can Win a Tire

Goodyear will provide this unique tire design for the national series teams and drivers. The sponsor will also give one to a NASCAR fan after the Throwback Weekend events.

Racing fans can enter a sweepstake that runs until May 3. The grand prize winner will receive two VIP tickets to the Goodyear 400, which includes a behind-the-scenes garage tour and a meet-and-greet with NASCAR on FOX talent.

The sweepstake prize also includes round-trip flights to Darlington Raceway, two nights in a South Carolina hotel, a tire used by the race-winning team, and an opportunity to ride in the Goodyear Blimp at a later date.

While one grand prize winner will receive a trip to the Goodyear 400, two other prize winners will walk away with a $1,000 voucher for a set of four Goodyear, Dunlop, or Kelly-Springfield tires.

Goodyear Has Showcased Multiple Throwback Designs

The 2023 trip to Darlington Raceway continues the trend of celebrating NASCAR’s history. The drivers and teams have done so with their tribute schemes while Goodyear has done so with its tire designs.

The 2022 Goodyear 400 weekend was another fitting example. Goodyear unveiled a vintage look for the Eagle tires, which included white logos on the sidewall. This design paid tribute to the tires used in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1980-1992.

The 2021 season took the tire design in a different direction. The sidewall featured a white Goodyear logo, but there was a blue stripe that honored the “Blue Streak” sidewall design featured during the 1960s and 1970s. The Eagle design ultimately replaced the Blue Streak tires.

Fast-forward to the 2023 season and another vintage logo will take over Throwback Weekend, starting with the Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday, May 12 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

The schedule will continue on Saturday, May 13, with the Shriners Children’s 200 Xfinity Series race (1:30 p.m. ET, FOX). The Goodyear 400 will then cap off the busy Throwback Weekend schedule on Sunday, May 14. The main event will take place at 3 p.m. ET, and it will air on FS1 as NASCAR celebrates its history.