NASCAR & Goodyear Turn to Hall of Famer for Special TV Spot

NASCAR and Goodyear are both celebrating important anniversaries in 2023. To celebrate the occasion, they have turned to Bill Elliott for a special TV spot, which will air during the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 19.

The new commercial, “No Last Lap,” features a montage of important moments from NASCAR history. Multiple drivers celebrated wins — including Elliott — while others navigated the turns at a variety of tracks. Elliott provided narration the entire time while talking about NASCAR’s seven decades of big moments, as well as Goodyear’s 125 years of producing tires.

“Goodyear’s presence is deeply embedded in NASCAR’s history, and the company has been there for my biggest wins,” Elliott said in a press release. “Goodyear is known for building tires to withstand the rigors that drivers put them through each week, giving us the confidence to put it all on the edge. I’m proud to be part of two major milestones for Goodyear and NASCAR.”

Goodyear Recently Expanded Its Deal

The new TV spot comes on the heels of Goodyear and NASCAR reaching a new multi-year agreement that will have an impact on the future of stock car racing. It also continued a relationship that has lasted for nearly 70 years.

According to an announcement on December 1, 2022, the two companies reached a multi-year agreement that keeps Goodyear as the official tire provider of the Craftsman Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series.

Additionally, the new deal ensured that Goodyear will continue to be the title sponsor of the Goodyear 400, the Throwback Weekend race that takes place at Darlington Raceway.

“Goodyear has been a trusted partner to the NASCAR industry since 1954, playing a critical role in our shared pursuit to deliver the best racing in the world,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps.

“For more than 25 years, Goodyear Eagle tires have been the only component that connects the stock car to the racetrack. Our continued partnership will allow us to push boundaries and innovate our racing product for generations to come.”

Goodyear Continues the Pursuit of Better Tires

Goodyear has been an integral part of NASCAR’s evolution over the years. The contributions include the introduction of the racing slick in 1972, the radial tire in 1989, the multi-zone tread design in 2013, and the 18-inch tire used on Next Gen cars.

The pursuit of a better tire continues entering the 2023 season. For example, Goodyear and NASCAR held a two-day tire test at Circuit of the Americas in January, which featured Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, and Kyle Busch representing the three manufacturers.

The tire test provided another baseline ahead of the 2023 Cup Series season. However, this is only the start for NASCAR and Goodyear. Both companies will continue to focus on creating a better racing product for the fans and the drivers, whether the events take place at short tracks, intermediates, or any other locations.

For now, however, both NASCAR and Goodyear will celebrate their respective anniversaries while kicking off the 2023 season. They will showcase the sport’s history while Elliott provides narration.