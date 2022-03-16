Greg Biffle Has a New Partner for Atlanta Return

The Biff is back for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his third start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. He will debut a new partner in Stillman College, the third HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) to sponsor the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro.

NY Racing and Stillman College announced the news on March 16 with a press release. Stillman College also showcased the blue stock car featuring gold numbers and text. Biffle will showcase the HBCU as he attempts to qualify for a strong starting position on Saturday, March 19 (12:30 p.m. ET, FS1). He will then suit up for his third Cup Series start of the year on Sunday, March 20 (3 p.m. ET, FOX).

“Stillman College is excited that NASCAR is partnering with HBCUs, to support diversity efforts in their racing cup series,” said Dr. Cynthia Warrick, President of Stillman College. “Having a Stillman-branded car in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 signals a major effort for NASCAR, and we are honored to be a part of this initiative. Plus, our car looks really cool.”

Biffle Has Showcased 2 Universities in 2 Races

John Cohen, the owner of NY Racing, is a marketing partner of Urban Edge Network, Inc. and HBCU League Pass Plus, a digital streaming platform for HBCU sports. This role has been a factor in the partners featured on Biffle’s No. 44 during his first two starts of the year.

The veteran driver headed to the Daytona 500 with a scheme for Grambling State University, Cohen’s alma mater. Two weeks later, Biffle ran a scheme for Florida A&M University during the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will continue this trend. Biffle will highlight Stillman College, located in nearby Tuscaloosa, Ala., while striving to turn in the best performance of the season.

Biffle’s First 2 Starts Featured Similar Mechanical Issues

With Biffle making his return to the Cup Series after originally retiring in 2016, there were questions about how he would perform on the track while driving the Gen 7 stock cars. He has showcased speed during his first two starts while qualifying inside of the top 30, but he has also dealt with mechanical issues.

The Daytona 500, Biffle’s first start of the year, came to a halt early. His fuel pump went out a mere eight laps into the race, forcing him to take the No. 44 to the garage for repairs. He was able to make his return after repairs, but he was multiple laps down. Biffle ultimately finished 36th overall and 65 laps behind the competition.

A similar situation occurred during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Biffle, albeit much later in the race. Biffle’s fuel pump went out once again during Stage 2. He had to take the No. 44 off of the track, and he was not able to make his return before Alex Bowman raced his way to the checkered flag.

The trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway will provide Biffle and NY Racing with another opportunity to rebound from the previous issues. They will strive to complete all of the laps and potentially contend for a strong finish.

