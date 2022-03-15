Mason Massey Reunites With Key Partner for Atlanta Race

Mason Massey will make his fourth start of the year for DGM Racing on March 19 when he heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway. He will celebrate the return to his home track by reuniting with Anderson Power Services.

DGM Racing announced the news on March 15 and provided the first look at Massey’s No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro. The stock car features a black scheme with splashes of yellow, red, and green to fit with the Anderson Power Services logo. A red roof will help the stock car stand out as it travels around the reconfigured 1.5-mile track.

The Georgia native will represent the company from his hometown while trying to qualify for the race and turn in his strongest performance of the year. He will also reunite with Anderson Power Services for multiple other races in 2022.

Massey previously joined forces with Anderson Power Services while making his debut in a national NASCAR series. He joined Reaume Brothers Racing for seven Camping World Truck Series starts in 2019, and Anderson Power Services served as the primary for three of the races, including an 18th-place finish at Kentucky Speedway.

“I am so glad to have Anderson Power Services back on board for our 2022 season,” Massey said in a statement to Heavy. “Kevin (Anderson) and his entire group are behind us 100% and that means the world to me. Anderson Power Services was my first NASCAR partner when I started in the Camping World Truck Series in 2019, and we are growing together and it seems like the perfect fit for us both. I am really looking forward to debuting our 2022 Anderson Power Services car at my home track this weekend. ”

Massey’s Father Played a Role in the Reunion

A common theme throughout Massey’s career is that his father, Mayes, has played a key role in securing partners. For example, he reached out to Brunt Workwear and helped spearhead a deal that featured races in both 2021 and 2022.

He also played a similar role when connecting his son with Anderson Power Services. Kevin Anderson had a natural relationship with the Massey family due to being a customer at West Georgia Discount Tire Sales, the shop that Mayes owns in Douglasville, Ga., and the relationship grew as the younger Massey pursued a career in NASCAR.

“What makes [the partnership] perfect is because we like each other and everybody is friends,” Anderson told Heavy ahead of the Atlanta race. “Mayes owns a tire shop, we buy all our tires from there, and we’ve had a relationship for quite a few years. And we just love racing.”

Anderson also noted that Massey’s blue-collar background and focus on family was a major reason for the sponsorship. He would have been less likely to get involved if Massey came from a very wealthy family.

The partnership will feature multiple races, as well as some potential appearances at industry events. Anderson Power Services actually purchased a car that will feature the company’s scheme. They will take it around to different industry events and draw in the crowds to the company booth while selling generators. Depending on his schedule, Massey may also have the opportunity to meet fans and pose for photos.

Massey Has Made Strides During the 2022 Season

The Georgia native entered the 2022 Xfinity Series season with only 23 starts to his name, all with BJ McLeod Motorsports. He joined DGM Racing as the driver of the No. 91 for the majority of the year, but he was unable to compete in the opening weekend after failing to qualify for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

Massey’s season debut actually took place at Auto Club Speedway on February 26. He qualified for the Xfinity Series race and posted a 28th-place finish overall. His season continued with a 27th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a season-best finish of 23rd at Phoenix Raceway.

Massey will now pursue even more progress when he returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway. He will make his fourth start at his home track. Though this experience will be wildly different considering the changes to make the track more like a superspeedway.

