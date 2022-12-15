Hailie Deegan Sets Her Plans for 2023 NASCAR Season

Hailie Deegan has provided an important answer to a lingering question. She has confirmed that she will join ThorSport Racing for the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series season.

Deegan provided the announcement with her YouTube channel. She acknowledged that many people have made predictions about where she will land for the 2023 season before finally providing the answer. She stepped inside the ThorSport Racing shop and confirmed that she will join a lineup with numerous wins.

“That’s right, guys, I’m going to be driving the No. 13 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing,” Deegan said in her YouTube video. “And I am so beyond excited. I feel like this is such a great organization.

“Coming here and checking it out today, Ford has had so much history with ThorSport. …. They have a long, long history together and being able to see Ford and ThorSport rekindle that relationship and me being able to be a part of it, it just makes it even better and even more exciting.”

A Key Member of ThorSport Racing Was on Hand for the Video

Deegan’s video provided a look at her first time visiting the ThorSport shop. The cameras showed the trucks being put together for the 2023 season, as well as a multi-time champion.

Matt Crafton was on hand for the video as crew chief Rich Lushes gave Deegan a tour of the paint shop, the suspension room, and several other areas of the ThorSport campus. The three-time champion also explained how one section of the shop was a slaughterhouse at one point in history.

Crafton will play an important role as Deegan continues to grow in NASCAR. He has experienced the highs and lows of the Truck Series while becoming the only driver to make over 500 starts, and he can provide some key insight as Deegan pursues her first career win.

1 Big Question Remains for Deegan

Deegan has her seat for the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series season, and she is set to make her 50th career start. However, there is one big question remaining ahead of the season-opening trip to Daytona International Speedway.

Deegan did not provide any specific details about the sponsors that will support her at ThorSport Racing. Monster Energy is an obvious choice for two reasons. First, the company has been with her for several years. This run includes a two-win 2019 campaign in the K&N Pro Series West — now ARCA Menards Series West.

Second, Deegan had two brands on her clothing while filming the announcement video. She wore a Ford Performance sweatshirt as a sign that she will not switch manufacturers. She also had on a Monster Energy hat.

The two-time Most Popular Driver has also received support from some other key sponsors. The list includes Toter, Odyssey Battery, Wastequip, Pristine Auction, and Craftsman.

Deegan and ThorSport Racing will still have to provide information about whether any of these companies will continue to provide support in 2023. For now, the California native will prepare for a pivotal season in her career.