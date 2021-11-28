Matt Crafton Will Make History Once Again in 2022

The driver of the No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota Tundra will make NASCAR history once again during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Matt Crafton will make his 500th start, making history once again in the process.

The veteran driver finished out the 2021 season with 498 total starts in the Truck Series. He will hit 500 for his career during the second race of the season, further extending his historic streak. Crafton is the only Truck Series driver to make 400 starts, and he will become the only one to reach 500. Ron Hornaday Jr. is the second driver on the list with 360 career starts in the Truck Series.

Crafton first suited up during the 2000 season and made one start for ThorSport Racing — which ran under the Sealmaster Racing name at the time — a ninth-place run at what is now the Auto Club Speedway. Crafton went full-time in 2001 and has since started every race in his Truck Series career.

Crafton Is Only 10th on the All-Time Wins List

While he has the most Truck Series starts by far, Crafton is not at the top of the list in terms of wins. He is actually 10th overall with 15 trips to Victory Lane, a number that he hit during the 2020 season by winning at Kansas Speedway.

Kyle Busch holds the top spot with 61 total wins while Hornaday is second with 51. They are the only two drivers with more than 30 wins in the Truck Series. Mike Skinner and Jack Sprague both have 28 victories while Crafton’s teammate in Johnny Sauter has 24. Todd Bodine (22), Dennis Setzer (18), Greg Biffle (17), and Ted Musgrave (17) are the other drivers ahead of Crafton.

While the driver of the No. 88 is only 10th on the all-time wins list, he is second in a more important category. Crafton has three Truck Series championships to his name (2013, 2014, 2019). He sits in a tie with Sprague while Hornaday tops the list with four Truck Series championships.

Crafton Will Pursue More Wins & Trophies in 2022

The veteran Truck Series driver will strive to add to his list of accomplishments during the 2022 season. He will return to ThorSport Racing and the No. 88 after finishing fourth in points in 2021.

ThorSport Racing confirmed Crafton’s return on November 11. Allison Thorson, the Advisor and Spokesperson for ThorSport Racing, made an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and revealed that both Crafton and reigning champion Ben Rhodes will return to the organization in 2022.

Thorson also confirmed that the championship-winning team will have four trucks during the season, but she did not provide information about the other two drivers. Grant Enfinger has already left the team to join GMS Racing, but Johnny Sauter’s future remains in question.

Similarly, Christian Eckes will remain a focal point until ThorSport Racing provides further updates about the lineup. The part-time driver made 10 starts for the organization in the No. 98 Toyota, and he achieved success on multiple occasions. He posted five top-10 finishes, two top-fives, and he won his first career race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Rhodes, Crafton, and Sauter finished right behind him during the playoff race to cap off a historic night for the organization.

