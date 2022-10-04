Hailie Deegan Sets Date for NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut

Hailie Deegan has just made a major announcement. She has revealed that she will make her debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series before the end of the 2022 season.

Deegan broke the news on her YouTube channel. She showed off the red and white No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford Mustang that she will drive and confirmed that Pristine Auction will serve as her primary partner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15.

Beyond excited to finally share with everyone that I’m going to be making my @NASCAR_Xfinity debut in this @PristineAuction @Ford Mustang at @LVMotorSpeedway !! So thankful for everyone who made this dream a reality 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2BxGgYfDIk — Hailie Deegan (@HailieDeegan) October 4, 2022

“When it comes to the NASCAR world when things are about to get announced, there’s usually a lot of rumors about it,” Deegan said in her video. “It usually gets told before it’s actually announced, but this is something that we’ve kept a secret pretty well.”

Deegan is correct in her statement. There have been several news items that have been leaked before the official announcement in 2022, including the release of the three national series schedules. However, she kept her Xfinity Series debut a secret until she released her YouTube video.

Deegan Provided a Separate Update

The announcement about the Xfinity Series debut was the biggest part of the YouTube video, but it was not the only piece of information that Deegan provided. She also mentioned her NASCAR future.

“I really just wanted to make my debut, for sure, on a mile-and-a-half because that’s where I feel most comfortable,” Deegan said. “But I wanted to get my feet wet in the Xfinity Series. I don’t know yet what I’m going to be doing next year. I wish I knew and had it figured out already, but we’re still working through a few things.”

Deegan is two races away from completing her second full-time season in the Camping World Truck Series. She has dealt with some mechanical issues and bad luck, which have led to six DNFs in the first 21 races.

Deegan has also continued to make history by becoming the first female driver to post two top-10 finishes in a single season. She finished 10th at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course before taking sixth at Talladega Superspeedway. This most recent top-10 gave her three for her career.

The No. 07 Ford Mustang Has Featured Multiple Drivers

Deegan will join SS Green Light Racing for the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and she will take over an entry that has featured multiple drivers. This list includes Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer, Joe Graf Jr., and Brett Moffitt.

These drivers have turned in some strong performances while driving the Stewart-Haas Racing-affiliated Ford. Moffitt finished 10th at Kansas Speedway, Graf finished eighth at Talladega Superspeedway, and Briscoe finished fifth at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Custer has turned in the strongest performances in the No. 07 Ford. He has made five starts in the entry and has finished inside the top 10 in three of them. This includes a third-place run at Circuit of the Americas and SS Green Light Racing’s first-ever win at Auto Club Speedway.

Deegan will now take over the entry for her first-ever Xfinity Series start. She will not have much time to get used to the No. 07 Ford considering that there is only one, brief practice session followed by qualifying.