Brett Moffitt Makes Xfinity Series Return During Double-Duty Weekend

For the first time since the July 30 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Brett Moffitt will be back in the Xfinity Series. He will compete at Kansas Speedway while pulling double-duty.

The NASCAR Roster Portal provided the update. It revealed that Moffitt will take over the No. 07 for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. He will work with crew chief Joe Williams Jr., who visited Victory Lane with Cole Custer at Auto Club Speedway. Moffitt will have Circle B Diecast as his primary partner.

“I’ve been anxious to get back in a Xfinity car this year, especially at a track like Kansas,” Moffitt said in a press release. “I finished in the top ten the past couple of times the Xfinity Series has raced there, so hopefully we can build off that.

“I have to say a big thank you to everyone at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt for the opportunity to get back in a really good car for this race and Circle B Diecast for sticking with me this year. We’ll have a lot of folks from Concrete Supply, JMT Trucking, Destiny Homes, and others at the track with us this weekend, so hopefully, we can give them a good run to watch.”

Moffitt Has Previous Experience With Williams

While Moffitt has spent the majority of the past three seasons with Our Motorsports, he has extensive experience working with Williams as his crew chief. The veteran actually sat atop the pit box at Our Motorsports for 45 Xfinity Series races.

The duo first joined forces during the 2020 season, a run that featured 29 races. They combined for seven top-10 finishes and one top-five, a fifth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway. They also secured a seventh-place finish at Kansas Speedway during the 2020 season.

This partnership continued with 16 races during the 2021 season. Moffitt started off the year with a runner-up at Daytona International Speedway before adding four more top-10 finishes. He then closed out the 2021 season with multiple crew chiefs while Williams moved over to SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt and began working with Joe Graf Jr.

Moffitt Will Also Compete in the Truck Series

The return to the Xfinity Series will not be Moffitt’s only start of the weekend. He will also make his return to the Camping World Truck Series while reuniting with AM Racing.

The Truck Series team announced the news on September 6 and noted that Moffitt will have support from The Rasmussen Group and its subsidiaries Concrete Supply and JMT Trucking. Destiny Homes will also serve as one of his partners.

Moffitt previously suited up for AM Racing during the trip to Knoxville Raceway on June 18. He replaced Austin Wayne Self, who stepped away after the birth of his first daughter. Moffitt raced in the top 10 during Stages 1 and 2, but he ultimately finished 32nd after a crash.

Moffitt has achieved success at Kansas Speedway during his time in the Camping World Truck Series. He made six starts at the intermediate track and posted four top-10 finishes and two top-fives. This includes a win during the 2020 season when he drove for GMS Racing.