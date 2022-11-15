Hendrick Motorsports Sets Schedule for 1 Primary Partner

The 2023 Cup Series season is months away, but there are details already surfacing in mid-November. For example, Liberty University and Hendrick Motorsports have set the primary sponsorship schedule for William Byron.

According to a press release issued by Liberty University, Byron will run the red, white, and blue scheme for 12 races in 2023. He will first showcase the scheme during the March 19 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway before bringing it back one week later for the trip to Circuit of the Americas.

LU student and @NASCAR driver @WilliamByron will ride the momentum from his career-best season into 2023! Check out next season’s LU No. 24 primary schedule:https://t.co/IBSdfh6mbR @TeamHendrick @Hendrick24Team pic.twitter.com/FotLKNsxPk — Liberty University (@LibertyU) November 14, 2022

Byron’s schedule with Liberty will also include Martinsville Speedway (April 16), Talladega Superspeedway (April 23), Kansas Speedway (May 7), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 28), Nashville Superspeedway (June 25), Richmond Raceway (July 30), Michigan International Speedway (August 6), Texas Motor Speedway (September 24), and Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 22).

Along with the points-paying races, Byron will also showcase Liberty University during a historic event. He will have the school as his primary partner on May 21 for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Liberty University Joined Byron for 12 Races in 2022

The 2023 season continues Byron’s relationship with Liberty University. It will also be the second season of a five-year extension between Hendrick Motorsports and Liberty University.

This deal includes primary sponsorship on Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet for 12 races annually, and it continues a relationship that began back in 2014 when he was racing Late Models.

Byron has four career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series. Two have been with Liberty University as his primary partner. His first career win, the 2020 regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway, featured Liberty University as the No. 24 team’s primary partner.

Two years later, Byron won the first Cup Series race at the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway. Liberty University was also his primary partner as he held off Ross Chastain on the closing laps.

The relationship has featured two career wins, but there will be more opportunities for Byron and Liberty to chase trophies. Both inked multi-year extensions with Hendrick Motorsports, which will keep them together through at least 2025.

Byron’s 2022 Season Featured Highs & Lows

The 2022 season was fascinating. Byron put himself into the championship conversation by winning two races before the summer. However, he then went through a summer where he struggled to put top-10 finishes on the board.

Byron only had 11 top-10 finishes in 2022, nine fewer than in 2021. However, he set career-best marks in other categories. For example, Byron led 746 laps in the No. 24 while reaching the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

Six of Byron’s top-10s were in the playoffs as he kept himself above the cutline. He moved through both the Round of 16 and Round of 12 while other drivers faltered due to crashes, mechanical issues, fires, and other setbacks.

Byron was within reach of the championship four heading to Martinsville Speedway. He was below the cutline, but a win would have moved him on to the final at Phoenix Raceway. He did achieve this as Christopher Bell jumped from below the cutline with his win.

Despite falling short of the championship four, Byron still ended the season sitting sixth in the standings. This was a career-best finish. Now he will set out to surpass it in 2023 while continuing to work with Liberty University as a key primary partner.