Jeff Gordon & Ray Evernham Reunite for Special Event

An iconic partnership is returning for the NASCAR Cup Series weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Jeff Gordon and Ray Evernham will reunite while serving as dignitaries for the All-Star Race.

According to a press release, Gordon will be the honorary pace car driver ahead of the All-Star Race on Sunday, May 21. He will lead the field around the North Carolina short track where he captured the win in 1996.

Evernham will play another important role. He will wave the green flag to start the race while serving as the honorary starter. Like Gordon, he will return to the site of a previous Cup Series win.

“Jeff Gordon and Ray Evernham are recognized as one of the most successful driver/crew-chief duos of all-time, capturing three championships and winning 47 races together,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith.

“Jeff and Ray took the last NASCAR checkered flag at North Wilkesboro in 1996, and now we are honored they will team up again to lead the field to green for a historic NASCAR All-Star Race.”

Evernham & Gordon Delivered Dozens of Wins Together

Evernham first joined forces with Gordon during the 1992 season. He served as the crew chief at Atlanta Motor Speedway as the future Hall of Famer crashed and finished 31st.

The 1993 season marked the official start of this partnership. Evernham took over as the crew chief of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team, and he kicked off a very successful tenure atop the pit box.

Evernham and Gordon went winless in their first full season together, but they began cranking out wins during the 1994 season. They first celebrated at Charlotte Motor Speedway after starting from the pole in the Coca-Cola 600 and then they went on to capture another Crown Jewel race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The duo delivered 47 total wins between 1994 and 1999. This run includes 13 wins during the 1998 season. More importantly, Evernham and Gordon celebrated championships in 1995, 1997, and 1998.

The Dignitaries Will Set Up a Straightforward Event

The announcement involving Evernham and Gordon is only the latest significant update provided by Speedway Motorsports. It takes place mere weeks after the unveiling of the All-Star Race format.

The annual exhibition event has featured a variety of formats in recent years. There have been situations where NASCAR has inverted the field after each stage, and there have been pit stop competitions that have played a role in the lineup for the final run to the checkered flag.

The 2023 All-Star Race will play out in a different manner. This event will focus solely on the on-track action. The exhibition event will have 200 laps split up by a competition break. The teams will have four sets of tires that they can use to pursue the $1 million prize. Though they can only use one set after the competition break.

Prior to the main event, the drivers with secure spots in the All-Star Race will take place in 60-lap heat races to set the starting lineup. The remaining drivers will then compete in the 100-lap All-Star Open while trying to secure a spot in the All-Star Race. The top two finishers will move on to the main event, as will the winner of the fan vote.