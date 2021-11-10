Jeremy Clements Racing Makes Major Sponsorship Announcement

Jeremy Clements Racing has made a major announcement about the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and the No. 51 Chevrolet Camaro. Driver Jeremy Clements has confirmed that he has locked up a full season’s worth of sponsorship.

Steve Carnes, the head of First Pacific Funding Racing, first revealed the news on Wednesday, November 10. He confirmed that there are 11 new companies that will join the No. 51 entry for the 2022 Xfinity Series season. First Pacific Funding Racing and All South Electric will combine for 17 races. Clements then confirmed the news while expressing gratitude for all of his partners.

First Pacific Funding Racing first joined the No. 51 team for three races — Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 6, Phoenix Raceway on March 13, and Martinsville Speedway on April 11. However, the partner announced on April 30 that it would return for several other races to take the total to nine.

Clements Made the Playoffs During the 2021 Season

Clements did not make it to Victory Lane during the 2021 season, but he performed at a more consistent level than many of his peers. He locked up seven top-10s and reached the playoffs before adding his eighth top-10.

The driver of the No. 51 joined 11 other drivers for the first three races of the playoffs, which took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and the Charlotte Roval. He was unable to make it to the Round of Eight after a crash at Las Vegas and a 24th-place finish at Talladega put him in too deep of a hole entering the elimination race.

While Clements did not reach the Round of Eight, he turned in another strong performance during the final elimination race of the season. He finished ninth overall at Martinsville Speedway while Noah Gragson won. Clements ultimately ended the season 12th in the championship standings, matching his career-best from the 2017 season.

Clements Will Take On a Unique Schedule in 2022

Now that he has secured sponsorship for the entire 2022 Xfinity Series season, Clements can prepare for a season with some big changes. For example, the 33-race schedule will not feature the annual trip to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

NASCAR revealed the 2022 schedule on September 29 and confirmed that Portland International Raceway will replace Mid-Ohio. The 1.964-mile road course has not hosted a NASCAR event since the Truck Series headed to the Pacific Northwest in 1999 and 2000, but Clements and his peers will head to PIR on Saturday, June 4, while the Truck Series and the Cup Series head to World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis.

Along with the trip to the Pacific Northwest, the Xfinity Series drivers will also return to a Florida track for a pivotal playoff race. Homestead-Miami Speedway will once again play an important role as a Round of Eight race. The past two seasons featured the Florida track as the host of a regular-season race after 12 straight years where it hosted the season finale. Now Homestead-Miami will be back in the playoffs as drivers fight for a spot in the championship four.

Prior to the trip to Homestead-Miami, Clements will have to kick off the season with a race at Daytona International Speedway. The Xfinity Series will return to action on Saturday, February 19, providing the No. 51 team with another opportunity to fight for a win.

