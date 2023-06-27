Jimmie Johnson Withdraws from Chicago Race After Deaths of In-Laws, Nephew

Police in Muskogee, Okla., are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, June 26, and led to the deaths of Jimmie Johnson‘s in-laws and an 11-year-old nephew.

Multiple outlets reported the news on June 27. According to FOX 23 News in Tulsa, Muskogee police said that 68-year-old Terry Janway is suspected of shooting her husband Jack and their grandson Dalton. Jack and Terry’s daughter, Chandra, is the wife of Johnson. They married in December 2004.

Per FOX 23 News, police said that Terry called 911 around 9 p.m. local time to report a disturbance and said there was someone with a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim — later identified as Jack Janway — laying in the hall.

Police say that they heard gunshots from inside the house. Once more officers arrived at the scene, they searched the home and found two more people dead inside.

Police say that they are investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide. They expressed the belief that there is no threat to the Muskogee community.

Jack Janway Built a Practice in Muskogee

Jack Janway, a 1972 graduate of Muskogee High School, was a prominent chiropractor in the area. He opened Janway Chiropractic and Acupuncture Clinic in 1983 and provided a variety of health and wellness services for residents of Muskogee. This list included Mayor Marlon Coleman.

“It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident,” said Mayor Coleman in an interview with FOX 23 News.

“It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved. Dr. Janway has worked on me. We’ve been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I’ve been in Muskogee. Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me.”

Legacy Motor Club Issued a Statement After Outlets Reported the News

Johnson had a NASCAR Cup Series race on his schedule for July 2. He was set to take part in the inaugural Chicago Street Race while driving the No. 84 Chevrolet Camaro for Legacy Motor Club in what would have been his fourth start of a limited schedule.

The situation has now changed. The Cup Series organization issued a press release on June 27 and confirmed that Johnson will not take part in the race. Legacy Motor Club did not provide any further details.

“Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” the organization said in a statement. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” NASCAR said in a statement on June 27. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie, and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”