Jimmie Johnson Taking on Historic NASCAR Race

Jimmie Johnson has added another race to his 2023 racing schedule. He will take on a historic event when he attempts to qualify for the first-ever Chicago Street Race.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion announced the news ahead of the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Johnson appeared on the FOX Sports broadcast and confirmed that he will return to the Cup Series for the historic race because of his love of street races.

Johnson also provided the answer to another question on Twitter. He showed off the No. 84 with its blue Carvana scheme and he confirmed that the car-buying platform will continue to support him as he heads to Chicago. This continues a relationship that began in the NTT IndyCar Series and continued with the upcoming Daytona 500.

Johnson Has Not Provided Many Details About His Schedule

There are several questions about Johnson’s schedule heading toward the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, but there are not many answers readily available.

The only two confirmed races so far are the Daytona 500 on February 19 and the Chicago Street Race on July 2. Though the veteran will have to race his way into both considering that the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet Camaro is not a chartered entry.

There are some other races where Johnson could suit up. The All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is one potential option, as is the Coca-Cola 600. However, the seven-time champ will have to provide information about this at some point in the future.

For now, Johnson will continue to focus on helping his drivers prepare for the 2023 Cup Series season while he prepares for a unique schedule. He will also continue to prepare to take on the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Johnson Has Some Limited Experience in the Next Gen Cars

There have not been any NASCAR events that have featured Johnson since his retirement in 2020. He has focused on the IndyCar Series and competing on street and road courses.

Johnson’s only time in the Next Gen cars was during a trip to Phoenix Raceway. He headed to the Arizona track with several other drivers for a planned preseason test session. The majority of drivers tested out some planned aero changes, but Johnson took part in his own planned session.

There have also been a variety of tests in the Hendrick Motorsports-built Garage 56 Chevrolet that will compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. However, this is not a direct comparison to the current Cup Series cars.

The next time Johnson climbs into the Next Gen car will be at Daytona International Speedway. He will take on qualifying on February 15. He will then compete in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels the following day.

If Johnson can secure a spot in the Great American Race, he will have multiple other opportunities to gain experience. There will be some practice sessions before a special guest waves the green flag to start the Crown Jewel event on February 19.