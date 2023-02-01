Joe Gibbs Racing Adds New Driver to Xfinity Lineup

Joe Gibbs Racing has provided more details about the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra, which will be its “star car.” The organization has brought on a new NASCAR Xfinity Series driver.

According to a press release, Joe Graf Jr. will make his debut with the team as he takes on five races. He will first take over the No. 19 on February 25 at Auto Club Speedway. Graf will then return to the Toyota on March 4 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

𝗔𝗗𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗣@Joegrafjr will be piloting our @NASCAR_Xfinity No. 19 for ✋ races this year starting @AutoClubSpdwy!#TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/GGGy2uTBA3 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 1, 2023

Graf will round out his schedule with three other races. He will take on Richmond Raceway on April 1, New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 15, and Kansas Speedway on September 9.

“Joe is committed to success, which is something we are looking for in all of our drivers,” said Steve DeSouza, Executive Vice President of NXS and Development. “We are anticipating a solid season from the No. 19 team and Joe’s addition to the driver lineup will help that team be competitive for the owner’s championship this season.”

The Move to Joe Gibbs Racing Rounds Out Graf’s Schedule

Graf has made multiple announcements ahead of the 2023 Xfinity Series season. His move to Joe Graf Jr. is only the latest. Graf also revealed that he will join another team for 28 other events.

According to an announcement on January 27, Graf will join forces with RSS Racing during the 2023 season. He will join the three-car team for 28 events as he surpasses 100 career starts in the Xfinity Series.

Graf will kick off his season schedule at Daytona International Speedway. He will join RSS Racing while pursuing his third career top-10 finish at a superspeedway — his first two were at Talladega Superspeedway — while working with veteran crew chief Steve Addington.

Once Graf finishes up the race at Daytona International Speedway, he will move over to the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for the trip to Auto Club Speedway. Graf will then continue with his packed season schedule and he works with two different teams and manufacturers.

“Running five races with JGR is a fantastic opportunity for myself and for my marketing partners,” Graf said in a press release. “I think I can learn a lot from JGR and showcase my skills I’ve been growing in the series in the past three years. 2023 is shaping up to be a great year and I’m pumped to get started with the No. 19 group.”

JGR Has More News To Share

The championship-winning organization has made multiple announcements ahead of the season. Joe Gibbs Racing has confirmed that the Cup Series lineup will feature Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, and Ty Gibbs. The organization also announced that Interstate Batteries will sponsor all four Cup Series drivers.

Other announcements have focused on the Xfinity Series lineup. JGR revealed that Sammy Smith will drive the No. 18 full-time in 2023, John Hunter Nemechek will control the No. 20, and Ryan Truex will make six starts in the No. 19.

There are still more updates for JGR to share in the coming weeks. The team has stated that there will be more announcements about other guest drivers and the races where they will compete. For now, the team will move forward with Truex and Graf as the main drivers of the No. 19.