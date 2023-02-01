Joe Gibbs Racing Expands Deal With Founding Partner

Joe Gibbs Racing has set the stage for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season by expanding its deal with its founding partner. Interstate Batteries will now have a larger presence across all four teams.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced the news on February 1 with a press release. The championship-winning organization revealed that Interstate Batteries will go from six races annually up to 13 as it celebrates 32 years of this partnership. Additionally, the sponsor will now have a presence across all four teams.

🔋 It’s a family affair 🔋 Announcing Team Interstate for 2023, with primary sponsorships in select races across JGR’s entire #NASCAR Cup Series lineup!#TeamInterstate pic.twitter.com/tR5erNoc2a — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 1, 2023

“We’re extremely proud of our partnership with our founding sponsor, Interstate Batteries,” said team owner Joe Gibbs. “They have been such an important part of our team for over three decades now, and it’s exciting to have them on board all four of our cars this season.

“The best part of our partnership is the relationships we’ve built with everyone there over the years. It all started, of course, with Norm and Tommy Miller, and now includes Lain [Hancock] and his entire team. It’s going to be a great season.”

The Expanded Partnership Features a New Debut

There are several drivers that have showcased Interstate Batteries colors over the years. Kyle Busch, Dale Jarrett, and Bobby Labonte are all examples. Now Christopher Bell will join the list.

The driver of the No. 20 will first use the green color scheme during the trip to Los Angeles for the Busch Light Clash. He will bring the Interstate Batteries scheme back for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21.

The rest of Bell’s schedule with Interstate Batteries features a mix of regular-season and playoff races. He will represent the company on May 28 during the Coca-Cola 600, on September 24 at Texas Motor Speedway, and on October 29 at Martinsville Speedway.

Bell and Ty Gibbs will both have the most races with Interstate Batteries schemes. The rookie, in particular, will have Interstate Batteries as a co-primary sponsor during the Daytona 500.

Gibbs, who had Interstate Batteries supporting him during his Xfinity Series championship season, will continue the partnership with several other races. Interstate Batteries will take over the No. 54 on April 9 at Bristol Motor Speedway, on June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway, on July 2 for the Chicago Street Race, on September 24 at Texas, and on October 8 at the Charlotte Roval.

Denny Hamlin Will Also Showcase Interstate Batteries

Bell and Gibbs will have the most races with Interstate Batteries as his primary partner. Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin will each have one race with the green scheme.

Truex will reunite with Interstate Batteries at a track where he won races in both 2015 and 2018. He will debut the green No. 19 Toyota Camry TRD on July 23 at Pocono Raceway.

Hamlin, for comparison, will have Interstate Batteries as his primary partner for the first time in the Cup Series. The company will take over the No. 11 on March 26 at Circuit of the Americas as the veteran pursues his second career road course win.

Hamlin has some history with Interstate Batteries. Though the company previously took over his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for a select number of Xfinity Series races in 2009, 2010, and 2011.

“One of the great strengths of our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing over the last 31 years is the way the sponsorship with them has evolved and changed as our needs as a company and brand have evolved,” said Norm Miller, Chairman of Interstate Batteries. “The expansion of Team Interstate on all four JGR cars during 2023 is the next step in the evolution of our sponsorship.”