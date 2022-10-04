Joe Gibbs Racing Unveils Special ‘Sherry Strong’ Scheme

The No. 19 will once again have a special look for a pivotal NASCAR race weekend. Joe Gibbs Racing has revealed the Sherry Strong scheme for Martin Truex Jr.’s Toyota Camry, which he will showcase at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

JGR showed off the new look on October 4 and revealed that the No. 19 will feature the Bass Pro Shops and Tracker Boats logos as usual, but they will sit on top of a teal base. This scheme will honor Truex’s longtime partner, Sherry Pollex, as well as all of those fighting ovarian cancer.

Johnny Morris and @BassProShops are honoring @SherryPollex and those fighting ovarian cancer with this special scheme for the ROVAL. @SherryStrongOC pic.twitter.com/yPK9XAJR3i — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) October 4, 2022

Truex will put the bright scheme on display on two separate days at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He will climb into the Sherry Strong Toyota first during practice and qualifying on Saturday, October 8. Coverage for practice begins at 12:30 p.m. ET (USA Network), and it continues with qualifying at 1 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Once Truex has secured his spot, he will prepare for his 45th road course race and his fifth at the Charlotte Roval. He has two top-10 finishes in four previous starts at the North Carolina track — a pair of seventh-place finishes in 2019 and 2020.

This Race Weekend Continues a Trend for JGR & Truex

Truex, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris have previously joined forces to highlight Sherry Strong, the site Pollex created to empower other women, provide important information, and help them recognize the symptoms of ovarian cancer.

The previous iteration of the Sherry Strong scheme made its debut at Bristol Motor Speedway during the 2021 playoffs. This version featured the orange color that has become synonymous with Truex. Though the color was only on certain sections of the stock car. Teal took over the sides along with the URL for the Sherry Strong website.

Truex started from the pole with the special scheme, and he led five laps during the pivotal playoff race. He ultimately finished seventh overall in a race where Pollex served as the grand marshal.

Truex Faces Decent Odds Entering the Roval Weekend

The race weekend at the Charlotte Roval will present Truex with another opportunity. He remains winless on the season, and he needs a trip to Victory Lane to reach 32 career Cup Series wins. This would tie Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett for 27th on the all-time list.

Truex faces decent odds to win at the road course. According to OddsChecker, he enters the weekend at +2,500. This puts him in a tie with fellow Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick. They are both behind Joey Logano (+1,500), Ryan Blaney (+1,500), Christopher Bell (+1,500), Denny Hamlin (+1,200), and William Byron (+1,200).

Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, the two most recent Cup Series winners at the Charlotte Roval, lead the way with the best odds. Larson is at +800 after he won the 2021 playoff race. Elliott is at +500 with two previous wins at the road course.

Truex doesn’t have a win at the Roval, but he has four career road course wins. One took place at Watkins Glen International during his championship campaign in 2017. His other three road course wins took place at Sonoma Raceway in 2013, 2018, and 2019.