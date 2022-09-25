Martin Truex Jr. & Kyle Busch Are Over the 2022 Season

Two members of the Joe Gibbs Racing stable have experienced numerous issues during the 2022 Cup Series season. Now Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. are ready to put the year behind them and focus on the future.

The two drivers made the comments after wrecks ended their days at Texas Motor Speedway. Busch was the first to provide his thoughts on the matter, and he explained that it was like driving on banana peels and that he had pushed the No. 18 Toyota Camry too hard. When asked about what it would take to “flip the script,” Busch responded with a simple comment. “2023,” he said in closing, a reference to his career-changing move to Richard Childress Racing.

This trip to Texas Motor Speedway marked the third time in four playoff races that Busch failed to complete all of the laps. He had engines expire at both Darlington Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway. He finished the race at Kansas Speedway, but he lost track position after a spin. He then crashed at Texas Motor Speedway.

Truex’s Streak of Bad Luck Continued

Like his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Truex has shown speed throughout the 2022 season. He has put himself in a position for stage and race wins on numerous occasions, but he has also failed to finish five events for various reasons.

Truex has only finished one of the past four races — a top-five at Kansas Speedway. Mechanical issues ended his events at Darlington and Bristol and then he crashed at Texas Motor Speedway after blowing a tire from the lead. This unexpected incident continued his run of bad luck and took away an opportunity to break his winless streak.

“I blew a tire. Simple as that. I guess the same thing as everybody else has been having,” Truex told NBC Sports after exiting the infield care center. “Man, I’m ready for this year to be over. Strong Bass Pro Shops Camry. Really strong car. Went to the back and passed a lot of cars today.

“Spun out in the first stage and I was like, ‘Okay, what was that all about?’ Good car — couldn’t do too much with it. Just kept going to the back and as soon as we got track position the unthinkable happens. It’s a shame. It’s a crazy day for sure – a lot of blown tires.”

The 2 Drivers Can Attempt to Rebound at Talladega

The 2022 season has been anything but pleasant for Busch and Truex. They both want it to end so they can focus on their respective futures. However, they must first finish the remaining six races while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The next track on the schedule is Talladega Superspeedway, a destination known for wrecks and chaos. It will provide both drivers with an opportunity to rebound from their run of bad luck, provided they are able to avoid issues.

Busch has the most success at Talladega Superspeedway. He has made 34 starts, and he has posted nine top-10 finishes and seven top-fives. This includes a win during the 2008 season, his first in the No. 18 Toyota Camry.

Truex, for comparison, has never won a superspeedway race in the Cup Series. He has made 35 starts at the Alabama track, and he has also posted nine top-10 finishes. Though he only has two top-fives.

The two Joe Gibbs Racing drivers both survived the battle of attrition during the 2022 Geico 500 in April. Busch finished third overall after starting 12th while Truex finished fifth after starting on the front row next to Christopher Bell.