Joey Gase Receives Clearance To Race After Las Vegas Crash

A key member of Rick Ware Racing will be back in action at Talladega Superspeedway after a crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway sent him to the hospital for further evaluation. Joey Gase has officially received clearance to suit up, and he will pull double-duty during the NASCAR weekend.

Rick Ware Racing issued a press release on Thursday, September 30, confirming that Gase will be back in the No. 53 entry for the Cup Series race at Talladega. The driver then provided his own confirmation, posting a photo that showed his two stock cars that will be in action at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Happy to say I am APPROVED to race this weekend! Huge thanks to NASCAR and the different Medical teams for their help and guidance in taking the necessary steps. Also huge thanks to the team for building a safe race car. Can’t wait to race my Sparks Energy cars! @LOPA_org pic.twitter.com/uTaZMMVE3l — Joey Gase Racing (@JoeyGaseRacing) October 1, 2021

“After undergoing further evaluation in Charlotte, NC, Joey Gase has been cleared to compete at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend,” the team said in a statement. “Gase will run a double-header weekend, competing Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“We applaud the NASCAR Medical staff for their help and guidance in taking the necessary steps to ensure Joey’s safe return. The safety measures that have been put in place to keep the Drivers and Teams safe, speak volumes following this past weekend’s wreck.”

Gase Underwent Evaluation at Multiple Locations

A heavy, heavy impact for Joey Gase brings out the caution at @LVMotorSpeedway. pic.twitter.com/bnIgK6rGr9 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 27, 2021

The crash occurred on Lap 92 between Turns 1 and 2 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 26. He went to navigate the turns, but the left-rear tire of the No. 15 Chevrolet fell off. Gase slammed into the wall with such velocity that the stock car left the ground before sliding down the track and hitting the inside wall.

The medical crew rushed to the scene of the crash to provide assistance while the officials waved the yellow flag. Gase was able to walk to the ambulance under his own power, but he went to a local Las Vegas hospital for further evaluation.

Gase’s PR representative provided an update on the driver’s condition after the race came to an end. The statement said that a parts failure caused the tire to come off the stock car and that the medical staff decided to take “precautionary measures” and transport him to a Las Vegas hospital. The statement added that Gase would fly home to Charlotte and then undergo further evaluation at another hospital.

Gase Will Have a Busy Weekend in Alabama

Now that he is available to suit up, Gase will take part in a busy weekend at Talladega. He will make his 12th Cup Series start of the 2021 season and will roll off the grid 36th overall while driving the No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet.

Prior to the Cup Series start, Gase will join forces with Means Motorsports. He will line up 39th and drive the No. 52 Ford Mustang with Sparks Energy as his primary sponsor. This race will mark his third Xfinity Series start of the year, following the previous race at Talladega on April 24 and the trip to Pocono on June 27.

The Xfinity Series race will cap off a doubleheader Saturday on October 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET and will follow the Camping World Truck Series playoff race. NBC Sports Network will cover the action as Gase joins his fellow drivers for 113 laps. The Cup Series race will take place on Sunday, October 3, at 2 p.m. ET with NBC providing the broadcast.

