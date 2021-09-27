Justin Allgaier Sets Date for Next Cup Series Race

The driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is heading back to the NASCAR Cup Series for the second time in 2021. Justin Allgaier will join Spire Motorsports at Talladega Superspeedway and drive the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro.

Spire Motorsports announced the news on Monday, Sept. 27, also revealing the scheme for the No. 77. The stock car will feature a red scheme with yellow numbers, continuing Allgaier’s partnership with sponsor Brandt. The veteran driver previously joined forces with Spire for the Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on June 27. He started 27th and finished 25th in his lone start while replacing Justin Haley, who wrecked during the Xfinity Series race earlier in the day.

Allgaier will pull double-duty during the trip to Talladega Superspeedway. He will first compete in the Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 2, aiming for his second consecutive top-five finish of the playoffs. Allgaier will then suit up for the YellaWood 500 Cup Series race on Sunday, Oct. 3, which will take place at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

Allgaier Has 4 Cup Series Starts at Talladega Superspeedway

A full-time Cup Series driver in 2014 and 2015, Allgaier made four starts at Talladega Superspeedway with HScott Motorsports. He first took on the track during the 2013 season while running a part-time schedule, finishing 24th in the No. 51 Chevrolet.

Allgaier finished 27th and 23rd in the first Talladega races of 2014 and 2015, respectively. His final Cup Series start at the 2.66-mile superspeedway came to an early end after a mechanical issue, relegating him to a 42nd-place finish. He failed to qualify for the second Talladega race in 2014.

While he has remained away from the superspeedway as a Cup Series driver, Allgaier has made 12 starts at the track in his Xfinity Series career. He has posted three top-five finishes and six total top-10s, posting a best finish of second behind teammate Elliott Sadler in 2016.

Haley Has Primarily Controlled the No. 77 During the 2021 Season

Haley has spent the majority of the 2021 Cup Series season making starts for Spire Motorsports as he prepares for a permanent move in 2022. He has made 25 starts in the No. 25 Chevrolet, posting top-10 finishes at Daytona International Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

Haley will take part in the Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, joining Allgaier in pulling double-duty. However, he will be in charge of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro for the 500-mile race at the 2.66-mile track.

The 22-year-old has made three total starts at Talladega Superspeedway during his Cup Series career, all with Spire Motorsports. He crashed in the 2019 spring race with eight laps remaining, finishing 32nd overall. He then bounced back during the 2020 YellaWood 500, locking up 11th overall. A 30th-place finish in the 2021 Geico 500 rounds out the list.

With Haley locked into the playoffs and fighting for a spot in the championship race, it would make sense if he stepped away from the Cup Series starts. However, he explained to FOX Sports writer Bob Pockrass that Kaulig Racing has been his focus all year and that working with Spire Motorsports has simply been a stepping stone on his journey to racing in the Cup Series full-time. He remains focused on winning a championship in the Xfinity Series.

“As long as Spire Motorsports wants me in their car like we’ve been all year, I plan on running all the races,” Haley explained during the Xfinity Series media day on Tuesday, Sept. 21. “Obviously, I think if I make it to the final four, I’ve kind of mentally made my decision on what I’ll do there.”

