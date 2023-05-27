Logano: ‘Execution’ Can Overcome Ford’s Inconsistency

The Ford Performance teams have struggled to consistently contend during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Fixing this problem is not simple, but Joey Logano sees one big factor to focus on — execution.

Logano, the only Ford driver with a win in 2023, provided insight into the predicament during a media session at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27. He explained that all teams had opportunities to adjust front ends and cooling packages, but the Ford Performance-affiliated ones did not “maximize” as well as they needed.

The result is that the Mustangs don’t have enough downforce during many of the races. They start at a disadvantage and have to focus on executing perfectly in every other aspect throughout the race weekend. If they can do this week in and week out, they will have opportunities to capture some wins.

“There’s still a long season,” Logano said. “There are still plenty of races to win and plenty of time to turn the ship around a little bit, but it’s tough right now. It’s probably gonna be tough for the foreseeable future until we can make some adjustments, but we’re still in the hunt.

“When I look at the races that we’re executing perfectly from a car setup perspective, pit road perspective, strategy, restarts, if we nail all of those, we can win. If we miss one of those, we can’t win. So that’s just what it’s come down to right now is we have to strive for perfection, which we do anyways, but it really matters now in how we execute.”

Logano Has Experience Overcoming Certain Struggles

Entering each race at a disadvantage is not ideal for the members of the Ford Performance-affiliated teams. They can’t simply focus on unloading and pursuing the win at a variety of tracks.

The mindset must change. Some races are all about stockpiling points and moving up the standings before the end of the regular season. The Coca-Cola 600 is a fitting example considering that there are four stages instead of three, which puts more points on the line.

“It’s gonna be kind of grind it out type races, and it doesn’t mean that when the playoffs come around we ain’t gonna be in the hunt,” Logano added. “We are every year, and I expect to be in the hunt again this year. I’ve been through these situations before and 2018 always comes to my mind when it ended up pretty damn well.

“My mind is kind of set on that — that we understand where we’re off and we’re working on it and we’ve got a little bit of time before the playoffs start. We may not go into the playoffs with the most playoff points, but it doesn’t mean we can’t win the championship. That’s our situation and until then, we have to be perfect all the time.”

A June Race Provides an Opportunity

Grinding it out and capturing crucial points is one thing; securing the all-important win is something else entirely. Focusing on the most achievable objective is something that changes based on the location of each race on the schedule.

For example, only four Ford drivers have won at Charlotte Motor Speedway since the 2010 season. Matt Kenseth won for Jack Roush in 2011 while Logano won for Team Penske in 2015. Brad Keselowski scored two wins of his own — one in 2013 and one in 2020. The latter win was on an overtime restart.

Capturing the win at Charlotte Motor Speedway is less likely for the Ford Performance teams, but there is another opportunity once the calendar turns to June. The drivers will head to World Wide Technology Raceway, the track where Logano won the inaugural Cup Series race in 2022.

The eventual champion didn’t have the best car at the track outside of St. Louis, but it was good enough. He scored bonus points in the first stage, and he defeated Kyle Busch during a frantic overtime finish after leading 22 total laps.

Logano wasn’t the only Ford Performance driver that performed well at WWT Raceway. Michael McDowell led 34 laps in a Front Row Motorsports Ford, Chase Briscoe led 27 in a Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, Ryan Blaney led 12 in a Team Penske Ford, and Austin Cindric led 26 in a Team Penske Ford while scoring a Stage 1 win.

Aric Almirola didn’t lead any laps in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, but he finished fifth overall behind Blaney. Almirola was also one of six Ford Performance drivers to qualify inside of the top 10.

The Ford Performance drivers don’t know if they will recreate this success during the return to WWT Raceway, but the past performances should boost their confidence heading to the Midwest track.