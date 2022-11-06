Joey Logano Snaps a Historic NASCAR Streak

Team Penske’s Joey Logano won the Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway on November 6. He captured the second title of his career, and he snapped a historic streak dating back to 1969.

The last time that a driver won two Cup Series championships for Ford was 1968 and 1969. Hall of Famer David Pearson won both titles while reaching three total for his career. He also won a combined 27 races during this two-season stretch of dominance.

Logano’s championships were separated by multiple seasons. He first won the title back in 2018 after capturing the checkered flag three separate times. Logano’s second title was in 2022 after he captured four points-paying races, as well as the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

“We did it! We’re champions again, yes! Oh, my God, I’m so excited,” Logano told Rutledge Wood during his post-race interview. “Thank you to everybody, my team. You guys are amazing. Gave me a good race car, good pit stop there at the end, got us up in front. Boy, that was just intense there at the end.

“It’s all about championships. That’s what it’s all about, and we worked so hard the last couple weeks trying to put ourselves in position. And everything that happened in 2020, I knew we just wanted to have a solid run and do this today.”

Logano Capped off a Historic Season for Team Penske

The 2022 season was significant for Logano and Team Penske. They celebrated the second Cup Series championship since the 2018 season and the third overall for the organization also counting Brad Keselowski’s in 2012.

This championship also capped off a historic season for Team Penske. Back on September 11, Will Power captured the IndyCar Series championship. Nearly two months later, Logano won the Cup Series championship and only added to the excitement in the building.

Get your Nana to stitch it on a pillow:

Joey Logano is the damn MAN! So happy and proud of everyone on the 22, @Team_Penske, & @FordPerformance. — Austin Cindric (@AustinCindric) November 7, 2022

“I can’t thank Ford and Shell-Pennzoil enough for supporting me over the last 10 years, getting us a couple championships today,” Logano added during his post-race interview. “All our partners at Team Penske, everybody that works on these cars. It’s such a big deal to win these championships. It impacts so many people’s lives.”

Logano Moved Up an All-Time List

Logano joined Pearson on the list of drivers that have delivered multiple Cup Series championships for Ford Performance. He also tied the Hall of Famer for the fifth-most wins for the manufacturer in the Cup Series. Both secured 29 for Ford.

While Logano’s win at Phoenix Raceway was his 29th for Ford Performance, it was also the 31st overall in his Cup Series career. He now sits in a tie with Martin Truex Jr. for 28th on the all-time wins list. They are both one win behind Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett.

Logano made it clear that he plans on pursuing more wins and championships in future seasons. He is only 32 years old, so he has plenty of time. He also has a secure spot at Team Penske after signing a multi-year extension with the championship-winning organization back in late August.