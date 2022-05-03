Joey Logano Unveils Nostalgic Throwback Scheme

The No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang will have a special look during Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. Joey Logano will use a nostalgic scheme that channels his racing roots.

Logano revealed the design with a video on May 3. He headed to Clutch Studios where Shell and Pennzoil surprised him with his scheme for the Goodyear 400 on May 8 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1). Logano’s longtime partners based the design on his quarter-midget that put him on the path to NASCAR and the 2018 Cup Series championship.

Logano’s No. 22, which is usually bright yellow, will have a special, red scheme for Throwback Weekend. The Shell/Pennzoil logos will still take up a prominent place on the sides and the hood of the stock car, but there will be gold door numbers and stripes that help recreate the quarter-midget’s look.

“This car has meant so much to me and my wife,” Logano said in his announcement video. “Because if it wasn’t for this car, I mean, all of our lives would look completely different. Who knows where we would be living? Who knows who we would have married? Who knows if we would have had kids?”

Logano Has Showcased Multiple Red Schemes at Darlington

The move to a red stock car is significant for Logano, and it is something that he rarely does. He and his primary partners tend to save this color for special occasions. The past two Throwback Weekends are fitting examples.

The 2021 season featured another red stock car, but it paid tribute to a different racing legend. Logano headed to Darlington Raceway for Throwback Weekend with a Mario Andretti scheme on the No. 22. Logano specifically chose to celebrate Andretti’s first Formula 1 win from the 1971 season.

The 2020 season featured Logano climbing into a red and white Ford for Throwback Weekend. He used a scheme that paid tribute to Bobby Allison’s No. 22 from the 1985 season. Though Logano had Shell and Pennzoil as his primary partners instead of Miller.

The 2018 champion has not won at Darlington Raceway in his Cup Series career, but he achieved some success with his throwback schemes. He finished third overall in the Allison throwback, which helped him accumulate crucial points early in the playoffs. He then finished 13th in the Andretti throwback.

Logano Will Strive To Rebound at Darlington

The driver of the No. 22 kicked off the Gen 7 era by winning the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. He celebrated a historic win and then moved forward to the regular season with his sights set on more trophies.

The first 11 races of the 2022 season featured some strong performances. Logano posted five top-10 finishes and three top-fives, headlined by a runner-up at Martinsville Speedway behind William Byron. However, his past two races have featured numerous struggles.

The Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway came to an early end for Logano for the second consecutive season. The field got stacked up on a restart in Stage 2, and then a push from Bubba Wallace sent Logano into the wall. This incident sparked a multi-car wreck and knocked multiple drivers out of the race.

Logano was able to complete the rain-postponed race at Dover Motor Speedway, but he had countless issues over the two days. He had handling issues that dropped him to 26th overall before the rain delay, and then he fell multiple laps down after contact from Erik Jones sent him into the wall and brought out the caution. Logano finished 29th overall and four laps behind the leaders.

The race at Darlington will provide Logano with another opportunity. He will strive to rebound from the past two weeks and remain in the mix for a playoff spot. He is currently ninth overall, but he will have to continue stacking points and contending for wins in order to remain ahead of other contenders.

