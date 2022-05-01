NASCAR Postpones Cup Series Race at Dover

The sanctioning body has made a major change to the Cup Series schedule. NASCAR has moved the remainder of the 400-lap race at Dover Motor Speedway to May 2 due to heavy rainfall in the area.

NASCAR announced the news on May 1 after the drivers only completed 78 laps. There was a lengthy red-flag delay due to the rain, but the goal was to complete the Cup Series race on the scheduled day. However, the rain continued for too long. It reached a point where the drivers would not be able to complete the remaining laps before darkness fell at a track that does not have lights.

OFFICIAL: Who's ready for some Monday racing? The NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover will resume tomorrow at 12p ET on FS1, https://t.co/kL92FRtslr and the FOX Sports App» https://t.co/U4a0xtukwL https://t.co/qfuPKrgo7d pic.twitter.com/XYQRUUKErh — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 1, 2022

The DuraMax Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway will resume at 12 p.m. ET. FS1 will provide coverage as Larry McReynolds joins Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will lead the field to the green flag after making the decision to stay out on the track while other drivers headed down pit road for fuel and tires.

The Race Featured 1 On-Track Lead Change

The Monster Mile has a reputation for claiming cars in large incidents due to its high speeds and steep banks. However, the early laps at the track did not feature many incidents. There was only one lead change before the rain began to fall.

Chris Buescher led the field to green after winning the Busch Light Pole on April 30. He maintained his spot at the front of the pack for the first 19 laps, but the situation changed when he attempted to move past lap traffic.

The driver of the No. 17 lost control while running behind BJ McLeod. He was able to save the stock car, which violently wiggled for a few moments, but he lost his momentum. Denny Hamlin drove up behind Buescher and made the clean pass.

Hamlin continued to hold the advantage through pit stops and multiple cautions. He only lost his spot under yellow by going down pit road for fresh tires and fuel. Larson, Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, Aric Almirola, and William Byron all chose to stay out on the track to gain position.

1 Cup Series Driver Will Try To Reset

"We gotta fix the bouncing and keep swinging at this thing … We're still in it. We're still on the lead lap." Talking with @joeylogano during the rain delay in Dover. pic.twitter.com/KZja9DoW8d — Jamie Little (@JamieLittleTV) May 1, 2022

There were multiple drivers that made positive moves at Dover Motor Speedway. Hamlin took the top spot while Kurt Busch went from 32nd overall to 20th in the first 78 laps. Joey Logano, however, struggled early at the Monster Mile.

The driver of the No. 22 started 22nd, but he fell back to 26th early in the first stage. He remained vocal over the radio about his issues, and he later provided more context during a discussion with FOX Sports’ Jamie Little.

“We were bouncing really hard, so we tried to fix that first because it was just aggravating all the issues,” Logano explained. “Just out of control. Loose to start the race, and it seems like we got to the other side of it. But still not really fast. Got to fix the bouncing and keep swinging at this thing.”

The No. 22 team can’t make adjustments during a red flag delay, but they will have the opportunity to examine data. Logano can provide more information about his struggles on the track and then he and crew chief Paul Wolfe can try to find some answers.

