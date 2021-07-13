JR Motorsports Names Michael Annett’s Replacement for Loudon

JR Motorsports driver Michael Annett missed the July 10 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway due to a leg injury. Now the NASCAR team has confirmed that he will miss a second consecutive race after undergoing surgery. Teammate Josh Berry will replace him in the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro for the trip to Loudon, NH.

JR Motorsports confirmed the news on Monday, July 12. The team also explained that Annett has a stress fracture in his right femur. An MRI after the trip to Atlanta revealed the extent of the injury. According to JRM, Annett will undergo surgery on Tuesday, July 13. JRM said in the announcement that the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro should heal in time for the Aug. 7 race at Watkins Glen International.

When Annett became a late scratch at Atlanta, a Cup Series driver stepped in to help him out. Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon climbed into the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro with barely any notice and finished 11th. JRM considered Berry as the last-minute replacement for Annett, but he had previously signed on to drive for Jordan Anderson Racing at the 1.54-mile oval.

Annett Will Still Contend for the Playoffs

While Annett missed two races due to the stress fracture, he will still have the opportunity to contend for a spot in the playoffs. He is 10th in the standings after the trip to Atlanta, right in the middle of the hunt despite having no wins in 2021.

JRM told NASCAR that the team had applied for a medical waiver that will keep Annett eligible for the postseason. A spokesman for the sanctioning body then confirmed on Monday that JRM and Annett will receive the waiver. He will continue to pursue a spot in the playoffs after recovering from surgery.

Following the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the Xfinity Series will take a two-week break. NBC will focus on coverage of the Olympics and then return to NASCAR on Aug. 7-8 for the trip to the Watkins Glen International road course with Annett likely back in action.

Berry Has Consistent Success With JRM

Berry made 12 starts during the 2021 season for JRM. He drove the No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet Camaro until Sam Mayer’s 18th birthday. The rookie then took over for Berry and made his Xfinity Series debut at Pocono Raceway on June 27.

Prior to Mayer’s first race, Berry put on a show in the No. 8. He posted six top-10 finishes for JRM, as well as three top-fives. Berry also captured the first Xfinity Series win of his NASCAR career at Martinsville Raceway on April 11. He held off teammate Noah Gragson after leading 95 laps.

While Berry’s time in the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro came to an end after 12 races, he has continued to make starts in the Xfinity Series. He climbed into the No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Camaro for races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono Raceway, and Atlanta Motor Speedway, adding two more top-10s to his season total.

Now Berry will head to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200. The race will take place at 3:00 p.m. ET with NBC Sports Network providing coverage.

